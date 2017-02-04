Super Bowl LI: Game time, TV channel, odds, more for Patriots vs. Falcons

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons has everything a football fan could ask for. The NFL’s best offense vs. its best defense, two super-elite quarterbacks and head coaches with some Super Bowl history of their own â?? this year’s game doesn’t lack for story lines.
Bill Belichick looks to become the league’s all-time leader in Super Bowl victories by a head coach (he’s currently tied with Chuck Noll with four). Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, when Patriots’ cornerback Malcom Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone to seal New England’s fourth championship.
Then there’s Tom Brady, looking to add to an already Canton-solidified resume, against 2016 PFWA NFL MVP Matt Ryan.
Game Details
