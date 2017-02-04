Super Bowl: Do Your Job

In Super Bowl XLII, the NY Giants were facing the 18-0 New England Patriots. They were 13 point underdogs. How did they win?

In the week leading up to the game, the coaching staff told the Giants players (paraphrased): “if everyone individually does the ordinary, then the accomplishment of the team can be extraordinary.” What were they talking about? Blocking. Tackling. Taking care of the football. Catching the ball before going upfield. Sticking to your assignment. No dumb penalties. Don’t overpursue.

DO YOUR JOB!

It may sound oversimplistic, but this is why Bill Belichick is where he is. He is knocking on the door to his 5th ring as a head coach, 7th ringâ?¦ the list goes on. He gets more out of his players because he minds the details like no other coach. He gets his players to do their job. And if they do not do their job, they are quickly gone.

Eric Rowe is a perfect example of how a Belichick-coached team …