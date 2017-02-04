Ranking New York Giants’ Super Bowl victories

CBS Sports has ranked all 50 Super Bowls and your New York Giants have won two of the four best, per that list. That got me wondering how Giants’ fans rank the team’s four Super Bowl titles.

Here is my list. Drop yours in the comments.

No. 4: Super Bowl XXI â?? Giants 39, Broncos 20

The Giants’ first Super Bowl title. So many great memories. Phil Simms’ MVP performance. Phil McConkey’s near touchdown, followed by a real touchdown. A goal-line …