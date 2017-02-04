Raiders’ Mack voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year ahead of Collins

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Landon Collins’ second season in the NFL vaulted him to a status among the league’s elite defenders. But he fell just short of winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Collins, 23, was a finalist for the award that went to Khalil Mack, the linebacker/defensive end for the Oakland Raiders, at the NFL Honors ceremony in Houston on Saturday night. Mack had 11 sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and five forced fumbles during the season. He was also credited with 26 quarterback hits, which the NFL said was second in the league.
Of course, Collins …
