NFL Free Agency: Could Giants pursue OG Larry Warford?

Larry Warford had an excellent 2016 season for the Detroit Lions and has been a four-year starter for Detroit at right guard. Indications are, though, that the Lions might not be willing to pay the $10 million or more annually that it will probably cost to keep Warford.

If that is the case and Warford reaches the free-agent market, should the New York Giants be among his suitors?

Warford is a good player. He will be 26 next season, five years younger than the player who started at right guard for the Giants in 2016, John Jerry. He is also a better run blocker, ranked 16th in run-blocking by Pro Football Focus last season while Jerry was 48th.

Here are a few examples of Warford’s work: