Manning shares NFL Man of the Year award with Fitzgerald

Eli Manning’s value to the Giants has always gone beyond just football. It’s also been about his leadership, his professionalism, and all his charity work behind the scenes.
On Saturday night, Manning was finally honored for all his good off-field work when he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He actually shared the award with Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, became the first Giants player in the 47-year history of the award to win it.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Manning said. “I want to congratulate Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen (the Panthers tight end who was the other finalist) – two guys I have great respect for on and off the field. It’s truly an honor to be in their company. They do such great work in their communities and in representing their teams and our league.
“I think I speak for all of us when I say that any time you’re mentioned in the same breath as Walter Payton it’s a tremendous honor.”
He was a finalist for the second year in a row. Last year, he lost out to 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin. Although “lost” isn’t exactly the way Manning looked at it, as he explained to reporters in …
