Manning named co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Eli Manning has been a charity Super Mann for years, and now the NFL has officially recognized it.

The Giants quarterback was named the co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Saturday night, sharing the award with Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is the first Giant to win the award, which was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back.

Each NFL team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact in his community. Manning was also named the Giants’ Man of the Year in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Impact of Eli Manning’s charity work is lasting legacy

Manning was nominated mainly for his and wife Abby’s commitment to helping children through causes like Tackle Kids Cancer at Hackensack University Medical Center and donations and …

