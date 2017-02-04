Mailbag: Questions about Brandon Marshall, JPP, Rashad Jennings, more

Super Bowl LI is Sunday and the New York Giants are not playing. Giants fans have plenty of opinions and questions about what it will take for them to reach Super Bowl 52. With that in mind, let’s open of the Big Blue View mailbag and see what is on your mind.

Josh Trowbrdge asks (via e-mail): Do you think the Giants should make a run at Brandon Marshall if he gets released by the Jets (as expected)? Seems like a natural fit as he’s the type of WR the Giants don’t have, should be reasonably priced, and he can stay in NY where Inside the NFL is filmed. Plus he’s a veteran presence for a young Giants WR group. What do you think?

Ed says: Absolutely not. I can’t speak for GM Jerry Reese, but if it were up to me I’d want nothing to do with Marshall. Yes, he has size and more than 900 career receptions. He is, however, going to be 33, is coming off a sub-par 59-catch season and has a history of not exactly being a great locker room presence. Besides, he has said in the past that he will retire if the Jets release him. I don’t know why the Giants would want the baggage.

William Ridley asks (via e-mail): Janoris ‘Jackrabbit’ Jenkins came to NY with the reputation as a player who made some big plays while giving up a lot of plays and not being a shut down corner. This past season he was one of the absolute top cover corners, got a couple picks but didn’t seem to give up so many big plays and made his first Pro Bowl. What do you attribute the huge jump in play from him to?

Ed says: Jenkins addressed this during the season. He said that while he was with the St. Louis Rams, whether because of scheme or because of a dearth of talent around him, he had to gamble more in an effort to make plays. He said that with the Giants he was able to just play within the scheme without taking so many risks.

MasterGee87 asks (via e-mail): Are teams free to negotiate with their own FA’s? if so what are you hearing about contacts between GIANTS and JPP?

Ed says: Yes, teams are free to negotiate with their own players. They just cannot negotiate with players currently under contract …