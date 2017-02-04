New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has settled his long-running invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against ESPN and reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter, an ESPN NFL insider, obtained Pierre Paul’s medical records after the infamous 2015 fireworks accident where JPP lost fingers. He then posted those records on Twitter, prompting Pierre-Paul to file suit for what he …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/4/14507998/ny-giants-jason-pierre-paul-settles-espn-lawsuit-adam-schefter



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.