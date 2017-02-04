Forum Post: Rob Rang’s Big Board.

one can troll the ‘good OT but too light right now for NFL’ lists:

Some of whom will be converted TE’s, for example;

Daniel Brunskill San Diego State OT 2017 6-5 278 4.97 33

(CBSsports draft )

”

Player Overview

Brunskill played offensive center at Valley Center High and had limited options to continue his football career. He decided to enroll at San Diego State and walk on to the football team, redshirting in 2012. Brunskill moved to tight end prior to the 2013 season and played mostly special teams as a redshirt freshman. He started four games as a sophomore and posted five catches for 31 yards and his first career touchdown.

-Brunskill started all 14 games at tight end as a junior and set career-bests with 10 receptions for 112 yards and two scores, earning All-MWC Honorable Mention honors.-

The summer prior to the 2016 season, he transitioned back to the offensive line and started all 14 games at right tackle as a senior, earning Second Team All-MWC honors.

A one-year starter …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=548823



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.