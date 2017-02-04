Forum Post: OLB Zach Cunningham – Early Favorite?

Jordan’s been plugged in – after he dropped the name, I had to go back. If I’m late to the party – holy hell – tremendous football player! 6’4″ 230 lbs – spiderman arms. A unique play style I haven’t seen in a long time – like that safety that used to decapitate people for the Steelers. Violent. I see a Perennial Pro Bowler here. Lead the SEC in tackles. Jumps off the screen with freakish closing speed and burst. Attacks like a pitbull that broke free from its chain.

And the f#cking guy shows instincts too. It’s really quite remarkable.

I also see that he fits the scheme well – he takes on blockers and seeks contact. Lot of similarities to Leonard Floyd and also Karlos Dansby. This could be the rare 3-down playmaking LB that stuffs the run, blitzing like a kamikaze, closes quickly in zone and has the size:speed to cover TE’s and RB’s man.

This guy is a killer and would be an absolute terror behind our front 4. With Landon Collins you’ve got 2 sharks cleaning up whatever leaks through. If you haven’t seen him, do yourself a favor and check out his highlight reel below. Special player.

