Forum Post: OLB Zach Cunningham – Early Favorite?

Jordan’s been plugged in – after he dropped the name, I had to go back. If I’m late to the party – holy hell – tremendous football player! 6’4″ 230 lbs – spiderman arms. A unique play style I haven’t seen in a long time – like that safety that used to decapitate people for the Steelers. Violent. I see a Perennial Pro Bowler here. Lead the SEC in tackles. Jumps off the screen with freakish closing speed and burst. Attacks like a pitbull that broke free from its chain.
And the f#cking guy shows instincts too. It’s really quite remarkable.
I also see that he fits the scheme well – he takes on blockers and seeks contact. Lot of similarities to Leonard Floyd and also Karlos Dansby. This could be the rare 3-down playmaking LB that stuffs the run, blitzing like a kamikaze, closes quickly in zone and has the size:speed to cover TE’s and RB’s man.
This guy is a killer and would be an absolute terror behind our front 4. With Landon Collins you’ve got 2 sharks cleaning up whatever leaks through. If you haven’t seen him, do yourself a favor and check out his highlight reel below. Special player.
ZC highlights – ( New Window )
I think he could be the guy. Howard, Ramczyk, and Robinson may all be gone. Taco Charlton hasn’t been getting rave reviews. We might finally get our first round LB.
DB may be play too. Strong CB class in the first. Although, Rasul Douglas may be the CB they like the most, and he may be a 2nd or 3rd rounder. I could see us going for two defenders in the top 3 rounds. I think we go strong on O in FA.
He looks like a great athlete — good blitzing, decent in coverage. I think he’ll struggle with physicality at the next level though. I’d rather go in a different direction. If we go LB I like Jarrad Davis better.
So count me in…..No problem with it
|Hate the way he tackles. Way too many drag down, arm tackle plays. I think he’d drive Giants fans crazy at the next level with missed/broken tackles/yards after contact.
I agree completely. …
