Forum Post: New Pieces for Reese.

With the stench of a historically bad defense in 2015 still fresh in his nostrils, Jerry Reese went on a spending spree in 2016, defying conventional wisdom that argued against investing massive amounts of free agent money to solve your personnel problems. While many pundits scoffed at his approach, using the “200 million dollar” figure to repeatedly hammer the Giants GM, others pointed out that Reese, rather than spending money like the proverbial drunken sailor on aging, oft-injured veterans, was instead investing his team’s money wisely in young, motivated, highly productive players, and with contracts that, while pricey, were ultimately cap-friendly. In retrospect, there’s no doubt that these investments paid off handsomely. An abysmal Giants defense became the team’s strength, due in large part to the contributions of their 2016 free agent acquisitions.

As the 2017 season approaches, with the stench of an underachieving offense wafting through the air in East Rutherford, it would be easy to declare that Reese should employ the same strategy to improve the offense that he used to improve the defense, however there are some notable differences between this year’s offseason and last year’s.

For one, the Giants have some major decisions to make regarding re-signing or extending some of their key players. For another, while they will still have money to spend in free agency (regardless of who they re-sign), it won’t …

