Eli Manning named co-winner of Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

New York Giants‘ quarterback Eli Manning was named co-winner Saturday night of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He will share the award with Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. The announcement was made during the NFL Honors ceremony.
Manning had been a finalist for the award a year ago.
Congratulations to Eli Manning & @LarryFitzgerald!
2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, presented by @Nationwide! #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/gNlCik0KLd
â?? NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
Here is more from NFL.com:
Manning has served as the Chair of the New York March for Babies for the past seven years, and his efforts have helped raise over $25 million over that span.
The Giants signal caller also helps out with other initiatives, including the American Red Cross and his fulfillment of numerous Make-A-Wish and Wounded Warrior experiences.
“If we in the NFL and others in …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/4/14512200/eli-manning-larry-fitzgerald-walter-payton-man-of-the-year-award-nfl-honors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, buccaneers, Chargers, Collins, Colts, Cowboys, Dak Prescott, DE, Denver Broncos, Derek Carr, Eli Manning, Facebook, Falcons, February 5, 2017, Frank Gore, Jason Garrett, Cowboys, Jason Taylor, Joey Bosa, Jordy Nelson, Khalil Mack, Landon Collins, Larry Fitzgerald, LB, Le’Veon Bell, Matt Ryan, Mike Evans, Morten Andersen, New York Giants, NFL.com, Oakland Raiders, Packers, QB, Raiders, RB, Steelers, Twitter, Von Miller, WR