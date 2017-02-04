Eli Manning named co-winner of Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

New York Giants‘ quarterback Eli Manning was named co-winner Saturday night of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He will share the award with Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. The announcement was made during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Manning had been a finalist for the award a year ago.

Congratulations to Eli Manning & @LarryFitzgerald! 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, presented by @Nationwide! #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/gNlCik0KLd â?? NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017