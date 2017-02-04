Follow @BigBlueInteract

ELI MANNING CO-WINNER OF “WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR”â?¦

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were named co-winners of the “Walter Payton Man of the Year” award for 2017. The award recognizes NFL players for excellence on and off the field. It was established in 1970, and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. Manning is the first New York Giants player to win the award.

Manning is incredibly active in a number of charities, many of which focus on children, including March of Dimes, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Tackle Kids Cancer through Hackensack University Medical Center, the Robin Hood Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Scholastic’s …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/02/05/eli-manning-co-winner-walter-payton-man-year/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.