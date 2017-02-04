2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh

The New York Giants did an incredible job of rebuilding in the 2016 offseason.

Rarely do investments in the draft and free agency pay off as quickly or as well as the ones the Giants made in 2015 and 2016.

However, there is still work to be done.

They need to go about retaining their own quality free agents and they still have holes that need to be filled, or at least upgraded. To do that they might need to make some difficult choices with aging veterans, one of whom being running back Rashad Jennings.

Jennings is entering the final year of his contract and his guaranteed money is already paid. If they so choose, the Giants could release him to free up cap space. But while that would help them re-sign players like Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins, it would also create a new void as the Giants would almost completely lose the “power” aspect of their running game.

Fortunately, this draft is absolutely loaded at the running back position, and they could look to draft a (somewhat) under-the-radar power back like Pittsburgh’s James Conner

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches (listed)

Weight – 240 pounds (listed)

40 Time – 4.67 (projected)

Pros