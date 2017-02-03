Super Bowl LI Preview: Patriots or Falcons?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Here’s a look at Super Bowl LI â?¦
NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons (13-5) vs. AFC Champion New England Patriots (16-2)
Game time: 6:30 p.m., Sunday
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston.
Player to watch: Falcons QB Matt Ryan. One way or another, it’s going to come down to this: Can Ryan, untested on this stage, out-play Tom Brady and make the big play in the big spot, probably in the fourth quarter. Yes, there have been exceptions, but it almost always comes down to quarterback play in the Super Bowl, especially in the modern, pass-happy era. It’s been that way in just about every Super Bowl the Patriots have played in. Just ask Eli Manning, who twice showed Brady how it was done. Yes, he had help and the Giants’ blitzing defense was maybe the biggest factor in both games. But even with that, those games turned on Manning’s ability to not make mistakes, to keep the offense moving, and to make huge plays when the game was on the line. We know Brady can do that. But can Ryan? A championship and his legacy are riding on the answer.
The matchup: These are the Nos. 1 and 3 offenses in the NFL and they averaged a combined 61.4 points per game during the regular season. The Falcons obviously have unmatched weapons with the best receiver in football in Julio Jones, capable second options in Mohammad Sanu and Taylor Gabriel, and a dangerous dual-threat …
