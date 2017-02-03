Super Bowl LI predictions: Falcons or Patriots, who will win?

Who will win Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots? The Patriots are currently 3-point favorites. Here are your Big Blue View staff predictions.

Chris Pflum

As much as it galls me, I think I have to pick the Patriots here.

There are match-ups to consider, but ultimately I’m erring on the side of experience, which is solidly on the side of the Patriots. No coach has more experience using the two-week lead-up to the Super Bowl to scheme for an opponent than Bill Belichick, and no quarterback has more experience on the biggest stage than Tom Brady. If they can run the ball, (or simulate a running game with short passes) the Patriots have the formula to keep the Falcons explosive offense off the field and their small defense from playing with a lead.

That isn’t to say that the Falcons don’t have a chance. Julio Jones is a match-up nightmare for the Pats’ defense, and even if they succeed in taking away (or at least containing) both Jones and Mohamed Sanu, the Falcons still have a dynamic running back combination to contend with, who can also contribute in the passing game. Likewise, the Falcons’ defense has some dynamic pass rushers and if they can be turned loose, we all know how little Brady likes to be under duress.

But ultimately, the Falcons still have something to prove when it comes to big games against opponents at their best, so I’m going to side with the Patriots. I just don’t like it.

Pick: Patriots