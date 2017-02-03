NFC East Notebook: Ezekiel Elliott investigation, more

Ezekiel Elliott‘s past continues to feature prominently in his present, Carson Wentz took some much-needed time away from football and the Washington Redskins continue to fill coaching vacancies. Not the most riveting stuff, but let’s take a look around the NFC East nonetheless as Super Bowl LI weekend heats up in Houston.
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliot STILL under investigation | Blogging the Boys
Elliott, widely regarded as the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year front-runner, is still not out of the woods with league investigators. He was accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend last summer (read the police report here). The Columbus, OH. City Attorney’s office decided not go forward with the charges, but that hasn’t stopped the NFL’s investigation. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters Wednesday about Elliott.
“I am not putting any pressure on our investigators,” Goodell said. “We have highly trained, highly skilled investigators who are looking into this. We do not put timetables or pressure on them to make these decisions. We want them to be thorough. We want them to be fair and to come to the right conclusion. When they do, they will notify me and then we’ll take it from there. But at this point there is no timetable.”
Cowboys sign two receivers; Lucky Whitehead should be concerned | Blogging the Boys
Dallas’ …
