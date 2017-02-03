New York Giants news, 2/3: Victor Cruz still waiting, hoping

Wide receiver Victor Cruz is waiting to hear something from the New York Giants, and continuing to hope his future is with them:

Cruz has not heard anything yet from the Giants, but is on record as stating he wants to finish his career in blue. Some of his former teammates â?? Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, Ahmad Bradshaw, Brandon Jacobs and Mario Manningham â?? signed elsewhere, with limited success.

“I’ve been weighing that, and obviously throughout my tenure with the Giants there’s been guys that have left, left for greener pastures and it hasn’t been that way,” Cruz said. “That’s kind of been the Giants’ â?? I wouldn’t say curse â?? but kind of thing. Every guy that’s left the Giants hasn’t necessarily done tremendously well. I …