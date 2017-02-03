Mike Francesa wrongly praises Justin Pugh on making Pro Bowl

Wake up, Mike!

The Sports Pope, aka Mike Francesa who’s been caught nodding off on air, congratulated Giants guard on making the Pro Bowl after missing five games due to injury.

Just one problem: he didn’t.

Francesa had Pugh on his WFAN afternoon show down at Super Bowl week and praised him for his season with the Giants.

Mike Francesa tells Chris Russo he’ll be working after WFAN gig

“You were at the top of the league as a guard, everyone talked about it, you really found a home …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/mike-francesa-wrongly-praises-justin-pugh-making-pro-bowl-article-1.2963407



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.