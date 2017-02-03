Impact of Eli Manning’s charity work is lasting legacy

Colin Flood, an 8-year-old leukemia patient, was planning in early June 2014 to attend an ice cream social charity through the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund at the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford.

Eli Manning intended to surprise Flood, but the boy and his family were running late and hit heavy traffic in Manhattan after Colin had needed blood and platelet transfusions on top of his normal chemotherapy at NYU. So the hours passed and Manning went home with the hope of rescheduling.

Colin was weak and throwing up when the Floods pulled in. His father, Kevin, a former Fort Greene firefighter, Washington Heights police officer and 9/11 first responder, had to carry Colin into the building. Colin was wearing an Eli Manning jersey, but the lobby was basically empty.

“We walk in and everybody’s gone,” Kevin recalled Thursday from his home in Queens. “But then the Giants said, ‘Hold on, Colin. We have somebody who wants to meet you, but we’re not sure if he’s still here.’”

Manning was not still there. He was driving home. But when the Giants called his cell phone, the two-time Super Bowl MVP made a U-turn.

“We’re waiting in the lobby for 15 minutes and from the front door, Eli comes walking in from the parking lot, puts his bag and jacket down,” Kevin says. “Colin just lit up. Eli signed his jersey. I saw my wife smile. It was really nice. We got video, pictures. It was special. It was amazing.”

Colin Flood died later that month, on June 22, 2014, just two weeks shy of his ninth birthday. Kevin Flood and his wife, Jen, will never forget what Manning did for them; how much Colin’s hero understood what one moment meant for a lifetime.

“It gave me and my wife a memory that we love to talk about,” Kevin said. “Colin’s brother Brody (now 8 years old) gets to share it with him. I framed the jersey Eli signed and it’s in his room. This week in school, actually, Brody had to bring in a timeline of his life in pictures. And one of the eight moments of his life he brought in was a picture of him, his brother and Eli.”

Eli Manning is a winner, and the two Super Bowls have nothing to do with it.

“He’s like a philanthropy Superman,” Chris Napoli, 22, a College of New Jersey senior whose non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in remission, said this week.

The Giants’ franchise quarterback is a finalist for the second straight year for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Most obviously, he is nominated for his and wife Abby’s commitment to helping children through causes like Tackle Kids Cancer at Hackensack University Medical Center and donations and fundraising for the lone pediatric hospital in the state of Mississippi.

But truly, Manning will stand on Saturday’s stage alongside fellow finalists Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen because, in the words of Manning’s older brother Cooper: “He’s a good person.”

Manning was named the Giants’ Man of the Year in 2016 for the seventh time. He would be the first Giant to win the award in its 47-year history. If Manning does win, though, calling it a ‘Man of the Year’ honor would not be accurate. It would be a lifetime achievement award, because this is how Eli has lived his life long before 2016.

“When it comes to this award, I really think everybody that gets nominated has already won,” Manning told the Daily News late last week. “So whether I’m called up Saturday night or not, I know in my heart that I’m doing good things in the community and helping out families and kids and all sorts of people live a better life and make an impact in their lives.”

That’s where Manning’s work comes from: his heart. Just ask everyone he has touched.



Manning is eligible for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

STRENGTHENING THE TIES TO OLE MISS

Margaret Taylor lives in Louisville, Miss., 90 miles northeast of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where Eli and Abby Manning are spearheading a $100 million Children’s of Mississippi capital campaign to which the Mannings themselves donated $1 million in the fall.

It is the only children’s hospital in the state. The Mannings, both graduates of Ole Miss, are honorary co-chairs of the campaign. Taylor’s daughter, Alexis, 27, has been a palliative care patient since birth, neurologically impaired, with complex medical conditions and frequent seizures.

Margaret remembers the long drives, waits, cramped space and limited resources decades ago. But Alexis has received care at the Eli and Abby Manning Children’s Clinics at Batson Children’s Hospital on site, which opened in 2009 thanks to the Mannings helping to raise more than $2.5 million. Alexis will benefit from the campaign that is now at $41 million and climbing as of Thursday, per chief development officer Travis Bradburn.

“I’m not a football person, but I’ve only ever watched one Super Bowl, and it was in 2008,” Margaret Taylor said Thursday of Manning’s first Super Bowl XLII win. “I knew the name Eli Manning, but I didn’t really know the personâ?¦ Our daughter was …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/impact-eli-manning-charity-work-lasting-legacy-article-1.2963060



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.