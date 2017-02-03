Giants have provided blueprint for how to beat Patriots in Super Bowl

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It was eight years ago today, Friday, that the Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history and knocked off the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Then, four years and two days later in Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants did it to the Patriots again.
The Patriots are now in their seventh Super Bowl in the 16 seasons of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Era of dominance. They’ve won four of their first six. Their only two losses have come to the Giants. And while those two Giants teams were very different, despite having the same coach (Tom Coughlin) and quarterback (Eli Manning) the gameplan they used each time was largely the same.
Equally important was this: Both times the Giants went in completely unafraid.
“We didn’t look at them in awe and say ‘It’s the Patriots. It’s Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,’” Manning told reporters at the Super Bowl Media Center in Houston on Friday. “We just kind of had our game plan and went out there and could execute it.”
Those game plans were simple, beautiful and effective. And in many ways, they laid out the blueprint for how the Atlanta Falcons can beat the Brady-Belichick Pats on Sunday in Super Bowl LI:
HIT TOM BRADY EARLY AND OFTEN
This, as the Giants have said over and over through the years, is the most important job when it comes to beating the Patriots. Brady is one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He’s impossible to stop, regardless of what weapons he has at his disposal. The only way to truly slow him down is to disrupt him.
The Giants put on a clinic in that regard in Super Bowl XLII. Brady completed only 29 of 48 passes for 266 yards — good, but not great numbers — and he was sacked five times and hit officially nine times. The Giants collapsed his pocket, rushed his throws, and Michael Strahan even batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-have-provided-blueprint-for-how-to-beat-patriots-in-super-bowl/215123928
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York