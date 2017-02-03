Forum Post: NFL VP Troy Vincent sends letter to Goodell/Mara RE: Beckham

Is it immaturity, I know many people who do the same. Is he really anice guy as has been suggested here, I have no idea. Is he a great player, yes. Does he play for the team I root for, yes.

Does him being a good guy impact my fandom or rooting interest, I don t know, maybe a little. But L. T. Was one of my all time favorite Giants, still is.

So in the end My real interest is based on the entertainment I get from watching him play for the team I root for. I would be surprised if the majority of fans are not the same way.

If he was the biggest jerk in the world and he just caught the winning pass in any game, I would not be reserved I’m my cheering or joy based on his personal life.

It would also surprise me if most fans wouldn t do the same