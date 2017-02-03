Forum Post: NFL VP Troy Vincent sends letter to Goodell/Mara RE: Beckham

|“I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl,” Vincent wrote in the letter obtained by ESPN. “By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism.”
He just has maturity issues. He is probably no more immature than the average 24 year old. But unfortunately in his job, you have to be professional right away.
is a fierce competitor and still young. However, he is an articulate, honest, and professional man. He is what the NFL needs.
Great. But really? Merits a letter?
Remember when being professional wasn’t particularly note-worthy?
they said he embraced the pro bowl and engaged the fans more than any other player there
what we really need to hear are his thoughts on Beckham confabbing with Dez Bryant and Cris Carter.
|the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.
When I was 24, I couldn’t even keep my van clean :(
Of course, this won’t get as much play & people will finds ways to shit on him about this also
I’ll continue to read all Beckham headlines in Jim Ross’ voice like he just pile drove a baby into a steel chair.
|In comment 13346331 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.
When I was 24, I couldn’t even keep my van clean :(
Literally stared at that for at least 10 seconds under the impression the word was “vag” and trying to make sense of it.
Is the most overblown story in NFL history.
|and Beez, don’t you work for a large company? You’ve never had your boss tell you he got a call or email from his superiors or colleagues saying that you did a good job?
Is it really that hard to believe that nobody has called Beez’s boss to tell him/her he did a good job?!?
Joe, perhaps I’ve been under a rock (or climbing them) somewhere, but I have yet to hear anything negative from his teammates. Aside from his war of words with Norman (which seems to have died down a bunch) and the usual smack talk with some CBs, I haven’t heard anything disparaging since the Norman incident in ’15 (well deserved Zi might add), save of course from the media
a great reference. Certainly will help his confidence. Doesn’t hurt when his team puts “the book” together approaching contract talks. NFL is 110% networking. Odell becomes free agent, league office vouches he’s a good franchise rep – pretty good, even if I effin hate Troy Vincent.
Super sketchy asshat info. I know a guy who knows a guy who is a business partner of OBJ who said he is done with the league and wont bother signing a 2nd contract.
I don’t believe it so not sure why I bothered posting it here.
yeah, I am sure OBJ doesnt want to become the highest paid WR in NFL history.
|the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.
I agree. I deal with young people all day, and most are in a profession that requires them to be mature (military and government service). Yet, they are no more mature than OBJ is as people accuse him of being immature.
All this talk about OBJ being immature is such bullshit.
|“hey Rog, stop driving the future of the game out of the league with stupid fines”
Super sketchy asshat info. I know a guy who knows a guy who is a business partner of OBJ who said he is done with the league and wont bother signing a 2nd contract.
I can see how the NFL takes the fun out of the game but when you see the passion that Beckham has for the game whether it is in the games we watch or the training he puts in during the offseason there is no way that comment you posted has any weight, imo.
Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it’ll change Mike’s tune about OBJ, since we know he’s never wrong and knows all, but maybe it’ll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.
|yeah, I am sure OBJ doesnt want to become the highest paid WR in NFL history.
agreed
Snowflake Generation much?
This is the stuff we used to laugh at Dez Bryant about.
|Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it’ll change Mike’s tune about OBJ, since we know he’s never wrong and knows all, but maybe it’ll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.
Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn’t Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!
Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.
Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he’s on the right track. Let’s hope it continues into the season.
But the people a generation or two older than him will continue to be angry and call to trade him because he doesn’t celebrate the way they’d like.
nice guy as has been suggested here, I have no idea. Is he a great player, yes. Does he play for the team I root for, yes.
Does him being a good guy impact my fandom or rooting interest, I don t know, maybe a little. But L. T. Was one of my all time favorite Giants, still is.
So in the end My real interest is based on the entertainment I get from watching him play for the team I root for. I would be surprised if the majority of fans are not the same way.
If he was the biggest jerk in the world and he just caught the winning pass in any game, I would not be reserved I’m my cheering or joy based on his personal life.
It would also surprise me if most fans wouldn t do the same
What precipitated Vincent sending the letter? Did OBJ go up to Vincent and say, “hey could you send my boss a letter telling them what I good guy I was this weekend”
Very strange.
|Did they send a letter on behalf of Landon Collins and the other Pro Bowl Giants as well?
What precipitated Vincent sending the letter? Did OBJ go up to Vincent and say, “hey could you send my boss a letter telling them what I good guy I was this weekend”
Very strange.
I think OBJ really went out of his way to engage the fans, above and beyond what everyone else did
|A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.
Snowflake Generation much?
I can’t tell when you’re serious
I’m not sure when it was decided that it’s okay for 24 year old to be immature. I disagree that this should be considered normal. It’s not. Age of adulthood implies one is mature enough to handle responsibilities that come with being an adult.
It may be true that many among us are not mature when they should be, but that doesn’t make it okay.
|A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.
Snowflake Generation much?
Can you explain what you mean by cupcake generation because if you are referring to Beckham it doesn’t make any sense? Troy Vincent is the one who wrote the letter.
