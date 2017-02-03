Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Victor Cruz reiterated Thursday that he wants to return to the Giants and even sounded like he understood he might need to take another pay cut to make it happen. But he also hinted that his willingness to reduce his salary might have limits this time around.
“Last year, coming off two injury-riddled seasons, I know that (a pay cut) was coming,” Cruz told reporters at a Nickelodeon event in Houston. “Even this year I understand the business side of it and I understand what my numbers are, what I’m due to make next year. I understand all that stuff.”
“But it’s a little different having played and feeling good about myself, being confident with my abilities I can do, as opposed to last year, where it was still kind of unknown going into camp and going into OTAs. But now it feels a little bit better.”
A year ago, Cruz was coming off surgeries to his …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/cruz-reiterates-desire-to-remain-with-giants/215111940
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York