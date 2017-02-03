2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

What do you make of Ohio State’s Malik Hooker? In just one year he went from an unknown backup to arguably the top safety in the draft.
Safety is a position that is undervalued when compared to the cornerback position, but a good free safety can be absolutely transformative for a defense. Without one, the defense is constrained and vulnerable to deep passes. With one, they are more free to blitz, have an easier time generating turnovers, and less susceptible to the vertical passing game. While the New York Giants already have Darian Thompson and the pleasant surprise of Andrew Adams, it won’t hurt to take a look at the Ohio State product and see what all the excitement is about.
