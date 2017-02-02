The Offensive Line

Who is the best OL coach in the league? You’re about to find out.

The conversation these past 2 days after the Packers playoff loss has centered around some of the player personnel moves required to upgrade the team for 2017. One player who everyone wants to move to RT or demote is Ereck Flowers. Our analyst, Wonder, has a different but compelling viewpoint on Flowers and the entire Offensive Line of the Giants. He believes there is a tremendous amount of systemic failure in coaching.

“I think Flowers is overwhelmed and confused to such a degree that he is floundering when the ball is snapped,” said Wonder. “There does not seem to be any core or consistent training values. Pugh and Richburg are underachieving. How can it be possible that EVERY single OLman that has been drafted is THIS bad? When was the last time the Giants were able to effectively run the ball? How many years do we have to go back? They can’t run block. They can’t pass block. The sum of the parts clearly indicates that the OL coaching is failing the players and the team.”

Wonder continues. “If you put Paul Perkins behind the Dallas freaking OL, he’d gain 1200 yards.

“The Patriots lose Offensive linemen over and over. They plug in dogsh*t and they get the dogsh*t to play. They coach them up and make them serviceable. Pass blocking is easier than run blocking. You create a shell.”

Cameron Fleming. He is just a guy. He gets the job done for the Patriots. If you moved him to the Giants, he’d be dog meat.

Nate Solder was a first round pick. He made All-Pro. They got out of him the upside potential he had in the draft.

Joe Thuney. He was a 3rd rounder this year, but he was developed into a serviceable Guard and STARTED all 16 games as a rookie.

David Andrews. Undrafted 2nd year player. Center!

Shaq Mason. 4th Rounder out of Georgia Tech in his second year. Another nobody. Just a guy. Yet when he gets to NE, he is taught a system and coached up.

The Patriots have a simple philosophy- they do not pay their OL because there is not a great deal of skill required. You have to not lose. A moderate amount of talent can be coached up in …