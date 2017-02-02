New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh, speaking on SB Nation Radio Thursday afternoon, is picking the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.
“I think they’re the more well-rounded team. I think Tom Brady in my opinion is the best quarterback to ever go out there and play, so you never can count them out, but I think the Falcons win it,” Pugh said.
Pugh was a guest of hosts Nate Griffin and Patrick Creighton. He was also asked about the Giants’ season.
“Getting to the playoffs was a huge …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/2/14471518/super-bowl-li-giants-justin-pugh-picks-atlanta-falcons-new-england-patriots
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Atlanta Falcons, Facebook, Football, Green Bay Packers, Justin Pugh, New England Patriots, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Twitter
Fack