Stephen Baker Meet & Greet.
Here is your shot to meet Super Bowl champ Stephen Baker. The former New York Giants wide out will be signing autographs and …
As you all can see, Sports Media 101 is aggregating all of the sites and I have also turned in my two weeks notice. They are completely unrelated as I’ve been hired by USA Today but I would like to take this time to thank all of you for reading my posts. This was the first writing job I got and it was cool to see such a smart and passionate following here. I’m sorry to have to leave but I got offered a better situation. Again, thank you all and I wish you the best of luck. I’m glad I was your writer, even if it was for less than a year.
Thank you! No, the site should still be running! But I’m not sure if they will bring in another writer after I leave. Only time will tell with that
Don’t understand all the doom and gloom about our cap situation. O.K. that was a little overdramatic, there was no doom and gloom on here, but our cap is pretty similar to what we thought it would be. 25 mill currently, up to 38 mill once we cut Cruz, Jennings, and Thomas. No it’s not the 45 mill we thought we would have, but we’re not up against it either.
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/cap/2017/
Also of note is that Dwayne Harris saves us 3 mill if we release him after June 1st. Don’t know if that helps us in March, but it’s another way we can free up some money at a later date.
Hankins is as good as gone. Which is too bad because he’s only 24, which means some other team will likely get his best years of production. This should be a lesson to everyone, including Reese, to not overstate how great it is that a rookie is “only 20″ when we draft him. Considering 90% of draft picks don’t sign a 2nd contract with the team that drafts them (I don’t know if that 90% stat is real, but it seems like it judging our team the past decade), a rookies age is pretty irrelevant for the franchise that drafts him. What is much more relevant is can they contribute for the team on their rookie contract. That’s where the value is. And it’s why the whole “Flowers is only 22, give him a break” argument is nonsense.
I still 100% believe JPP will be re-signed. He’s a freak athlete edge rusher who also plays excellent against the run. You’re not going to come close to replacing that with some bargain bin free agent. We may get lucky and have Taco fall to us in the draft, but I wouldn’t go into free agency with the plan being that we’ll get lucky in the draft.
My prediction is we re sign JPP and….thats all I can say. Reese doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing in regards to the O-line so I don’t assume a free agent. Pryor is likely staying in Cleveland, and DeSean will get overpaid by someone. I think a free agent TE might be more likely than a WR or LT. Probably a Cullen Jenkins level signing to replace Hank. And maybe an RB that wants a 1 year prove it deal ala Eddie Lacy.