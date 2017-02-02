New York Giants Search For Answers Outside Of White Lines

The New York Giants ended the 2016 NFL campaign on a sour note. All the goodwill the team had built up in the previous 17 weeks, …
Read Original Post at
http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/02/66740/
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Football, Giants News, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Opinion
Nope. Not a fan of the aggregation approach. This was already well handled by the Twitter plugin on the right of the page. Let’s not make this a thing.
yeah, seriously, WTF is going on here
Is this the equivalent of a website having a stroke?
Apparently we have come to the end. Cutting and pasting other articles? This is lame
Yikes!