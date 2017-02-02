Giants’ Jonathan Casillas, Like Many Others, Isn’t Fond of Thursday Night Football

In the latest gripe between NFL players and commissioner Roger Goodell, the latter stood firm in his support of Thursday Night Football. While many players have expressed their complaints about the short week, New York Giants linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas left no room for doubt about his feelings of Thursday Night Football.
After seeing a tweet that Goodell is committed to the continuation of Thursday Night Football, Casillas simply wrote, "Thursday night games suck" in response.
Smh. Thursday night games suck. https://t.co/36t90F1Z1g— Jonathan Casillas (@jcasillas52) February 1, 2017
Many of the players have a problem with Thursday night games because a week's worth of rest and preparation has to be boiled down into three days, which has led to sloppy and uneventful games.
Goodell doesn't see it this way and gave his side of the argument on Wednesday in Houston during a press conference. He believes the quality of play is high when teams have battled on short weeks.
"There has been a lot of discussion about the safety of the game, but we have seen absolutely no indication there is any further risk of injuries and injury rates are actually slightly lower on Thursday night than they are on Sundays," Goodell said. "And as it relates to the quality of the game, we have seen that be incredibly positive also. We have seen less turnovers. We have seen less penalties. In almost every aspect of what you would say is the quality of the game, we have seen high-quality football on Thursday night."
Agree or disagree, many players have shown disdain toward the short weeks as they feel less prepared and over-exposed to injuries but as long as the NFL keeps making money, it likely isn't going to change.
Tags: Football, Jonathan Casillas, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Roger Goodell
Just to be clear: I would very much like to have JPP back, albeit at a reasonable price. He has his life in perspective, is in good shape, is a good two way base end who can set the edge and rush the passer, and uses his length to disrupt passing lanes. He also is one of the faces of the franchise.
But so many are making him sound like the savior of the defense. I’m not in agreement. To those who have short memories, do you remember how many times we were stonewalled using a four man rush, with absolutely no pressure on the passer. I sure do, because I wanted to throw my shoe through the television. It was not until Spags started bringing pressure from all angles and levels of the defense that we mounted a semblance of an effective rush. What I saw out of our DEs certainly does not compel me to invest approximately $35 million a year at those two spots. There has to be a sense of fiscal responsibility moving forward. Which is why 55 and myself and a few others were wary of the numbers given to Vernon, because we were aware of what it would mean with JPP. And we were roundly castigated for it.
So if JPP bolts, where do we go from there. Free agents like Jabaal Sheard, Chandler Jones, Charles Johnson, Mario Addison, and I think Michael Johnson are out there. The draft has Derek Barnett and Solomon Thomas who will probablt be gone, and guys like Taco Charlton, DeMarcus Walker, and Villanova’s Tanoh Kpassagnon who I heard we like very much and reminds us of JPP. I’d sign one AND draft one.
Here’s a draft I’d sign up for . . .
http://www.drafttek.com/2017-NFL-Mock-Draft-Round1.asp
If we don’t sign the old Tackle from CIN I think they tag JPP. $17M is a lot for 1 year but all that money comes off the books just in time for Odell and Landon. It gives us 1 more year to develop an edge rusher from the draft that can rotate in behind JPP and OV and 1 more year of JPP playing in the much discussed “Eli’s window”. When JPP departs if the drafted DE isn’t ready, THEN we go with the cheaper DE option in FA.
The more I think about it the less I think they sign him long term. The math doesn’t work to have the signings from last year, Eli and the huge contracts Landon and Odell will command in the next 2 years all on the books. And I’d rather have Odell and Landon over 10-12 games a year of JPP.
Well, given that we carried over a LOT less cap money than I thought we had, there’s no way we sign both JPP and Big Hank. Just isn’t affordable and would give us way too much sunk into our front four. And since I don’t think JPP will sign his franchise deal before the draft, I think we will have to assume he’s leaving and draft an edge player very early.
It may be that Reese signs much cheaper options at DE and DT in free agency and then signs a tackle in free agency as both insurance for Flowers or a stopgap while they groom a new player. We WILL draft an offensive lineman and it is being said that there are 3-4 guards who could play Week 1 for any team in the league, so I suspect we’ll ignore the weaker tackles available to us early and get a “project” who is a top-end athlete later. I’m sticking with my early prediction that we take an edge rusher first, and then an offensive lineman, a tight end and a running back (in no particular order) and then pick an offensive tackle in the 6th or 7th rounds.
My other prediction is that Belichick figures out how to get Peppers or McCaffery, either of whom would become stars on the Patriots. Damn him.
Coach C and I seem to be converging a bit here. I’d pay attention to him.
I’d non-ex tag JPP … try to get a deal done … see if someone bites on the 2 #1s … and let Hankins walk. We can’t sign everyone. Now this assumes the rumors of Big Hank getting serious money for some unexplained reason. If the offers are more modest then it’s a different conversation.
For those of you that have NFL Network and their near infinite coverage of the upcoming game, please have a look at the interview with Dick Vermeil. Most of it is usual coach-talk about hard work and playing as a team but then he started talking about offensive line play and I started to pay attention. He said something like most linemen don’t know how to block, they just know how to push the other guy. This may have gone over well in college when they could use their strength to fend off DEs but in the NFL, ends with quickness will eat these guys alive. I think hat pretty much sums up our favorite LT to a tee.
Eli should shoulder some of the blame for the poor play of the offensive line as well. He has the freedom to audible slide protection based on what he sees. It frequently looked like he was the one who would audible to our favorite A gap dive. While it may have been a good chance based on the looks we were getting at some point it should have sunk in that we can’t get a push up the middle. Eli also could have moved the tight end or running back over to give some help to Flowers.
Then there is also Eli’s performance against the blitz. He has some of the worst numbers at QB when the defense brings an extra man. How is this possible? Veteran quarterback in an offense based on quick routes? We should torch any defense that blitzes us. Watch the top QBs in the league, and how their eyes light up when they see an extra corner or linebacker coming their way. Our line is softer than puppy $hit in the rain, but Mr Manning also needs to pull his head out of his a$$ next year.
Give him a TE that can consistently get off the line of scrimmage and there will be an improvement in his play. Give him a consistent back that can run between the tackles and that would be even better.
It also does not appear that shepard, Cruz or even Beckham were all that great at getting open instantly
It’s the Giants fault for not surrounding Eli with 10 Pro Bowlers. How can anyone expect him to perform ?