How McAdoo rates among Coach of the Year candidates

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants undoubtedly underwent a remarkable turnaround this season, from 6-10 last year (and coming off three straight losing season) to 11-5. It was about as good a debut as anyone could have expected from rookie head coach Ben McAdoo.
And that’s why, in an interview on WFAN on Wednesday, Giants running back Rashad Jennings said “When people talk about the Coach of the Year award, I’m wondering why nobody mentions my coach.”
It’s true, almost no one mentions McAdoo in connection with the NFL Coach of the Year award, which will be handed out Saturday night in Houston during the NFL Honors awards show. The reality is he’s not going to win it and that’s probably fair. There are several candidates with stronger cases to make for the awards.
What’s odd, though, is what seems like a complete lack of support for a man who engineered such an impressive turnaround. In fact, when Bovada released odds on who would win the award, it listed six possible candidates. McAdoo wasn’t even on the board.
So here’s a look at Coach of the Year cases that can be made for those six candidates, as well as the case for McAdoo. I’ll even add in my prediction for who will win, below.
Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
The NFL took away his starting quarterback – one of the greatest of all time – for four games, and not only did the Patriots survive, they went 3-1. Then, after the return of Tom Brady they went on their usual tear through the regular season. Also, Belichick hasn’t won this award since 2010. Yet he’s been to the AFC championship game six straight times, reached the Super Bowl three times in those six years and has a chance to win his second in that span. Unfortunately for him, some still consider him a cheater. It also doesn’t help that this award often goes to coaches whose …
