GB 38 NYG 13

“They were who we thought they were. That’s why we took the damn field. If you want to crown’em, then go ahead and crown their (expletive). But they are who we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”

Of course that was Denny Green after his Cardinals let the Bears off the hook on a Monday night game. He thought his team was capable of winning, and they did not get the job done.

So too for the Gmen. They were kicking the Packers *** up and down the field in the first half, and they let them off the hook. Somehow the Giants went into halftime down 14-6. It was a little bit too much tempo (too big a hole) to climb out of, and late in Q3 the game unraveled. It was a frustrating loss. Sickening, actually.

I am here to tell you that on this moment of grief for the end of the 2016 season, there is a lot to build off of. That seems distasteful tonight, but there is a lot in the future for this team. Guys like Collins, Harrison, Jenkins and Vernon can anchor a title run. Rookies will improve next year when the game slows down for them. Eli still has a few years left.

The score was misleading. The Gmen have a lot to be proud of. The Defense had some inspired effort out there, stopping a 3rd and 1 and then a 4th and a foot. That lead to a Tavares King TD and some fight in this team. It was obviously not enough in the end. But it was enough for me to be very proud of the team that I root for. Part of grief is acceptance. I accept that Aaron Rodgers is too good to make mistakes that will not come back to bite you. There were enough mistakesâ?¦

OBJ had 3 drops before …