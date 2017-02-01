Giants’ Rashad Jennings: Offense ‘Left Our Defense Hanging’

The New York Giants offense was a puzzle that didn't get solved by season's end. With so many talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, it was strange to see the unit struggle.
Giants running back Rashad Jennings feels that the Giants weren't able to win against the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card on Jan. 8 because the offense didn't get it's job done.
"We got to the dance but we had two left feet," Jennings said on NFL Network's Total Access. "We stalled out. We didn't finish. We didn't finish our drives offensively. We did not put up points like we needed to offensively. Quite frankly, I felt like we left our defense hanging in some areas."
For an offense that was in the Top-10 in 2014 and 2015, the unit struggled in 2016 falling to 25th in the NFL in total offense and 26th in the NFL in points per game. The offense just couldn't seem to fire on all cylinders in a game this season.
Jennings struggled in his third year with the Giants, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and rushing for 593 yards and three touchdowns. He eventually lost the starting spot in the backfield to rookie Paul Perkins.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old running back still has one year left on his contract with the Giants but there is a possibility they ask him to take a pay cut. He is in line to receive just over $3 million in salary and the Giants have pressing needs at other positions.
Even though Jennings expects to be in the Giants uniform next season, there will likely be a lot of changes to be made and additions to the offense in order to complete the team so they can compete in the postseason.
"Winning championships is what the Giants organization talks about," Jennings said. "That's the focal point. That's the expectations that's put for us every single year and the distractions, you try to eliminate as many as you possibly can, especially in New York."
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Rashad Jennings
Agree w Jim there although Bromley has flashed. I’m wondering if perhaps Goodsen didn’t grasp the defensive schemes. He’s an old school downhill MIKE who may need work in his pass drops.
I’m an advocate of re-signing Hankins if and only if it’s a reasonable deal. If not, I’d let him walk too. But if he comes in at an affordable price, it’s a no brainer. He’s only one year removed from a strong season, and heaven forbid Snacks went down for any amount of time, it would be really easy to slide him over to that 1 technique in our 4-3.
Uncertainty there is why I wanted Vanderdoes. Former 5 star recruit who killed it for two years before a knee robbed him of 2015. Just getting back to himself this year, but reportedly looked good at college all star setting. Great value in a very average DT class.
This is NOT about keeping Big Hank or not, but its so funny to read the things that are being said about Bromley these days. For his first two years on the Giants, 98% of the guys on this site wanted to kick him off the roster solely because he was a 3rd round pick from Syracuse and that he was only here because of T.C. Now guys have him as the replacement for Hankins as a starter and no longer say a word about the low level college he came from or he was a wasted 3rd round pick that was forced on JR by TC.
he was a wasted pick and from a second tier football program
Bromley did flash on a few plays last year, but it is dangerous to extrapolate from that given it was his third year, and he was always a rotational guy who came in when the opposing o-line was fatigued from batting Snacks and Hank
I’d be shocked if he turned out to be a successful answer to the loss of Hank next season
This one is for you JD :)
