Giants’ Rashad Jennings: Offense ‘Left Our Defense Hanging’

The New York Giants offense was a puzzle that didn't get solved by season's end. With so many talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, it was strange to see the unit struggle.
Giants running back Rashad Jennings feels that the Giants weren't able to win against the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card on Jan. 8 because the offense didn't get it's job done.
"We got to the dance but we had two left feet," Jennings said on NFL Network's Total Access. "We stalled out. We didn't finish. We didn't finish our drives offensively. We did not put up points like we needed to offensively. Quite frankly, I felt like we left our defense hanging in some areas."
For an offense that was in the Top-10 in 2014 and 2015, the unit struggled in 2016 falling to 25th in the NFL in total offense and 26th in the NFL in points per game. The offense just couldn't seem to fire on all cylinders in a game this season.
Jennings struggled in his third year with the Giants, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and rushing for 593 yards and three touchdowns. He eventually lost the starting spot in the backfield to rookie Paul Perkins.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old running back still has one year left on his contract with the Giants but there is a possibility they ask him to take a pay cut. He is in line to receive just over $3 million in salary and the Giants have pressing needs at other positions.
Even though Jennings expects to be in the Giants uniform next season, there will likely be a lot of changes to be made and additions to the offense in order to complete the team so they can compete in the postseason.
"Winning championships is what the Giants organization talks about," Jennings said. "That's the focal point. That's the expectations that's put for us every single year and the distractions, you try to eliminate as many as you possibly can, especially in New York."
I wish Jennings the best of luck in his post football career next month.
I wish Jennings the best of luck in his post football career that started during last training camp.
“We got to the dance but we had two left feet,” Jennings said on NFL Network’s Total Access.
So Jennings watched tape of his season it seems. 2 left feet. Seems an apt description of his running all year.
“We stalled out. We didn’t finish. We didn’t finish our drives offensively. We did not put up points like we needed to offensively. Quite frankly, I felt like we left our defense hanging in some areas. And someone is going to have to pay for this. Oh, right … ummmmm.”
I think they stalled out long before the wild card round
in fact if I’m not mistaken, Vernon, Collins, Snacks, Hankins, Jenkins and DRC were seen pushing the stalled vehicle up an awfully steep hill for an awfully long time; when they go to the 60 degree incline, they didn’t have enough juice left
What is with this “we” business? The offense wasn’t just bad, it was historically bad. They could barely score against some of the worst defenses in the league (Browns, Packers, Redskins, etc.) and one of the reason was Mr #23.
I think “we” is perfectly valid. Jennings, Flowers (and the rest of the OL), Cruz, Eli, our TEs, even OBJ on occasion.
Rut roh … from PFT . . .
“According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker had surgeries (plural) to repair a torn labrum and a hernia Tuesday, and won’t be ready to work out for scouts in early March.”
Looks like Malik Hooker just went up a few notches on our draft board. He’s our kind of guy.
I’ve been trying a lot of different combinations trying to figure out who will bring in here in the off season, but can’t really predict our draft until after free agency and the NFL combine. I still think guys like O.J. Howard and Taco Charlton are good possibilities for our first pick, but iof a kid like Peppers drops it could throw everything out of whack. My off season plans for us are ambitious and obviously have a few holes right now, but I’ll get a better handle on it as time goes by. I have us bringing in a few older veterans which obviously is not J.R.’s way, as he prefers younger free agents, but I think OLT and backup QB are so important they preclude the age factor. QB Davis Webb in round 5 might be a good draft and develop guy, but this team is ready to win now, so backup QB becomes a real important thing.
2017 Draft
Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6’0 205
DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 6’3 273
Jordan Leggett TE Clemson 6’5 256
D’onta Foreman RB Texas 6’1 249
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA 6’3 320
Justin Senior OT Mississippi State 6’5 322
Treston Decoud CB Oregon State 6’2 203
FA:
Andrew Whitworth OT
Kenny Britt WR
Brian Hoyer QB
Mario Addison /Jabaal Sheard DE
Resign:
Johnathan Hankins DT
Leon Hall CB/S
Has Foreman really fallen that far already? Wasn’t he being mocked in the first/second round at some point, or am I just getting him confused with someone else?
you know what I really love about some of those numbers, Coach? that it adds some BEEF where its really needed.
Krow, I’m with you on Malik Hooker but his overall body of work is so good that his predraft workouts may not be as important. I wish he fell to us, but don’t think it will happen.
Also wish we could sign JPP, but he seems likely to price himself right out of town. You could almost get all four of my suggested FA’s with what it would take to sign JPP.
Foreman may rise as we get closer to draft, but right now on the round 4-5 bubble. As with TE, this is a great year for RBs. It’s not so much that Foreman is not terrific, but he’s pushed down by the depth at the position. Also, I believe he caught only 7 passes in college (although he has decent hands) and was not used extensively as a blocker, so those are two areas that will need to improve. If we could indeed get him in the 4th, he represents tremendous value.
I’d sign up for that draft any day of the week!
Whether or not we sign/tag JPP will obviously dictate who we are able to acquire in FA. I just don’t think someone is going to give him $15M+per and more than 2 years guaranteed. The guy can’t stay on the field for a full season. I may be wrong because there is a LOT of cap money out there on other teams. If things don’t work out on a contract I predict we tag him regardless. Even for the $17M. It’s a couple more mill than they want to pay this year but frees up a lot of $ for Collins and Odell.
If we do tag him it’s him an OL in FA and pretty much everything else needs to get filled through the draft.
I think we all think Hankins is better than he actually is. Would much rather have a cheaper option in FA (pending the JPP outcome.)
I agree that as fans we tend to have inflated opinions about our own players/ team. At the end of the day, no opposing team was game planning or scheming around Hankins. He was a solid player, but if he is looking to get paid like a star then good luck to him.
I haven’t read anywhere that he is looking to break the bank yet though. So who knows. If we can get him back on a reasonable contract then great.
I’m not convinced that there would be any drop off in play with a better MLB (Goodson?) and with Bromley as the new DT.
tough to count on Goodsen and Bromley
Bromley has 3 years in the bank and has done absolutely nothing other than very minor spot play
Goodsen barely saw the field last season at MIKE so who knows
There won’t be a drop off in play next season if OV, Snacks, Collins and Jenkins carry this team on their back the way they did this season. That’s a lot to ask them to do again.