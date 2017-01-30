3 Running Backs Giants Could Target in 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have many offseason needs to fill once Super Bowl LI has decided it's victor and finding another running back to go along with 2016 fifth-round pick Paul Perkins might be an area they hit in the 2017 NFL Draft in April.
Perkins took over the backfield down the stretch of the regular season for the Giants but outside of him, they didn't find consistent production from the position to truly make a difference in the offense.
Much of the blame can be put on the offensive line and their inconsistency as well as the fact that the Giants didn't have a fullback or an average blocking tight end on the roster for the entire season.
Rashad Jennings is currently still under contract but the Giants will likely ask the 31-year-old (32 on March 26) to take a pay cut. If they can't come to terms, he may have played his last game with the Giants. Shane Vereen could be asked to do the same but his skill set is far more valuable.
Big Blue will likely look to the draft if they want to add some depth as well as size to the backfield so here are three running backs from the 2017 NFL Draft that could fit the Giants' needs:
Joe Mixon – Oklahoma
Mixon is a big back, standing at 6'1, 220 lbs and could be a great fit for the Giants. He has a strong skill set that could most definitely help the Giants out of the backfield and would provide a nice compliment to Perkins.
The only problem with Mixon matching with the Giants is the video that surfaced of him punching a girl, for which he was ultimately suspended for the entire 2014 season. With the Giants priding themselves on being a classy organization (even through the Josh Brown scandal), the match is unlikely but Mixon has a valuable skill set that could benefit the offense.
D'Onta Foreman – Texas
Forman is bigger than Mixon by almost 30 pounds and was a touchdown machine in 2016. He rushed 323 times for 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. He scored a touchdown in every game he played in except two and recorded no less than 124 rushing yards in any game in 2016.
The knock on Foreman is that he isn't much of a pass catcher as he had only seven receptions for 75 yards on the season. The Giants need a true goal-line back and that is what Foreman is.
Brian Hill – Wyoming
Hill isn't as big as Foreman (6'1, 219 lbs) but was just as good of a runner. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, rushed for 1,860 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in 2016.
He also isn't as involved in the passing game as much as he only had eight receptions in 14 games. He is projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round so if the Giants like him, they can fill needs at other positions and grab Hill later in the draft.
Also…
I know we all focus on Flowers, but given how badly the offense performed last season it’s not just on him. Eli stunk to the degree that most are wondering if it’s the sign of the imminent end. TE and RB were both awful. The o-line could create running room nowhere. Odel rarely if ever dominated (no Julio Jones was he)
Cruz was invisible. SHEPARD piled up nice stats while barely affecting outcome in any game. Mac was law lousy OC; Sullivan was I don’t know what.
Flowers flat out stinks; but he’s not alone. We were a bottom 5 offense
When you are that bad there are lots of problems needing fixing.
TE, RT, RG, RB, WR and mobile QB. Are a must.
We won’t see a mobile QB for 3 years.
Let’s go Defense!!
I think guard, right tackle and a tall vet receiver should be addressed in free agency. Can then go into the draft looking for a tight end and running back, which are two deep positions this year, and also looking for defense weapons.
Don’t forget DT and DE, which need to be addressed in one or the other (hopefully resigning our guys).