3 Running Backs Giants Could Target in 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have many offseason needs to fill once Super Bowl LI has decided it's victor and finding another running back to go along with 2016 fifth-round pick Paul Perkins might be an area they hit in the 2017 NFL Draft in April.
Perkins took over the backfield down the stretch of the regular season for the Giants but outside of him, they didn't find consistent production from the position to truly make a difference in the offense.
Much of the blame can be put on the offensive line and their inconsistency as well as the fact that the Giants didn't have a fullback or an average blocking tight end on the roster for the entire season.
Rashad Jennings is currently still under contract but the Giants will likely ask the 31-year-old (32 on March 26) to take a pay cut. If they can't come to terms, he may have played his last game with the Giants. Shane Vereen could be asked to do the same but his skill set is far more valuable.
Big Blue will likely look to the draft if they want to add some depth as well as size to the backfield so here are three running backs from the 2017 NFL Draft that could fit the Giants' needs:
Joe Mixon – Oklahoma
Mixon is a big back, standing at 6'1, 220 lbs and could be a great fit for the Giants. He has a strong skill set that could most definitely help the Giants out of the backfield and would provide a nice compliment to Perkins.
The only problem with Mixon matching with the Giants is the video that surfaced of him punching a girl, for which he was ultimately suspended for the entire 2014 season. With the Giants priding themselves on being a classy organization (even through the Josh Brown scandal), the match is unlikely but Mixon has a valuable skill set that could benefit the offense.
D'Onta Foreman – Texas
Forman is bigger than Mixon by almost 30 pounds and was a touchdown machine in 2016. He rushed 323 times for 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. He scored a touchdown in every game he played in except two and recorded no less than 124 rushing yards in any game in 2016.
The knock on Foreman is that he isn't much of a pass catcher as he had only seven receptions for 75 yards on the season. The Giants need a true goal-line back and that is what Foreman is.
Brian Hill – Wyoming
Hill isn't as big as Foreman (6'1, 219 lbs) but was just as good of a runner. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, rushed for 1,860 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in 2016.
He also isn't as involved in the passing game as much as he only had eight receptions in 14 games. He is projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round so if the Giants like him, they can fill needs at other positions and grab Hill later in the draft.
Also…
In 37 days we will pretty much know where we stand pre-draft and where the remaining holes are
Still can’t believe how bad this years Oline class is. Robinson looks like a right tackle, Bolles is going to be 25 before he plays a down in the NFL, and Ramczyk has the hip injury. The “prize” of free agency is a 36 year old tackle. Some guys mentioned it yesterday, and I have to agree, that Flowers will be our left tackle next year. If that’s the case, this is the only scenario I can see Reese taking Howard at 23 if he is available, since he is the best blocking/receiving option out there. We then would have to hope that Macadoo lines Howard up on the left side 90% of the time, unlike last year where he rarely gave Flowers help
We could try Newhouse at LT.
I know he isnt good either but is he worse than Flowers?
Hana yori Newhouse?
Newhouse might actually get Eli killed.
Frustrating thing about Flowers is the basic fundamental mistakes he makes. Cannot understand why he always drops his head. No coach ever could have taught him that it’s ok to drop your head, but there are so many plays where he is over extended staring at the ground. It’s simple, to beat your man, you have to see your man. Step one to helping Flowers is to put one of those collars on the front of his pads so his head and eyes have to stay up. May be a choking hazard, but Macadoo can call that tough love.
I guess we 3 options then
1) Flowers Improves – highly unlikely
2) Whitworth – seems like the best option
3) Find a gem in the later rounds in the draft – would be a freakin miracle
Finding a gem in the later rounds in the draft doesn’t take a miracle, it takes competent scouting. David Dhiel, Rich Seubert, Shaun O’Hara, Karim McKenzie, Chris Snee… all players picked in the 2nd round or later. Each of them is better than the counterpart currently on the Giants.
Like Will Beatty, once Hankins signs that mega-deal elsewhere for $10,000,000 a year we’ll have to replace him. Here’s a look at options:
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/new-york-giants-4-potential-replacements-for-johnathan-hankins/
Since he did it based on being cost effective, i didnt know much about those guys.
Bromley seems like the way to go and then draft a DT in this years draft or next.
what’s the story with Beatty? Is he signed for next year or was his deal a one year? At vet minimum does it make sense to have him come back and compete for a spot? I realize he was inactive for most of the year but maybe with the entire off season?? He’s gotta be only 30-31 years old…he’s had plenty of rest…and there are not that many other options. Maybe he does not make it out of camp but I think there is some wisdom to bringing him back.
I think we all regret not finding O-lineman who are no-bs kind of guys. You need a Joe Thomas attitude…go to work and kick people’s a$$…don’t apologize for it and simply WORK! I think Richburg is that guy…and Pugh seems to have that chippy attitude…even Bobby Hart. We need Flowers to show that more (I also believe that it’s in him). He just needs to display it on the field not just during Q&A with the reporters. Like someone else mentioned though…he is SOOOO YOUNG still. Maybe he simply has not matured mentally…his mind needs to catch up with his body. He is likely that kid who when he was young always had crazy expectations set for him by others b/c all they saw was his physical stature, forgetting that he was still a “kid”. He may still not have grown out of that? He will only be 23 when the season starts (he turns 23 in April). Seriously…think about that for a minute.
May have already happened behind closed doors, but would love for Richburg or Pugh to call Flowers out and challenge him to train with them. Would love for Flowers to show up down 10-15lbs while still just as strong. It would show he actually put in some work in the offseason. If he refuses, let the media know that he was invited but turned it down. If challenging his pride doesn’t work, break it down financially. Every idiot understands money. Explain to him that those rookie contracts fly by and he will be lookin to get paid again. He can put in the work and try to cash in on those left tackle contracts, or he can be a dope again in the offseason, get moved to guard, and miss out on millions. If neither of these approaches work, Reese knows he has to cut bait once the contract is up.
No one wants to write anyone off at 23. Yes, Flowers is a kid. And we were all a-holes at that age. But we weren’t being paid millions to be a rock star athlete. There are “people” who will assist him. The team … the NFL … they’re full of them. He has an agent who is totally vested in his wellbeing. There’s a complex, sophisticated support system in place. But for some reason it isn’t working. That’s the rub. He’s not some lost boy … adrift in the big city making his way as best he can. He’s got a multi-billion-dollar corporation at his back.
He may grow out of it. In 5 years he could be a totally different person. But right now something is very wrong. And the clock is ticking.
Although there are examples of players who for one reason or another start off really poorly and then become really good (I actually can’t think of any) is it not the case that players who stink up the field in their early years generally speaking become mediocre performers at best?
Examples of players who start off slowly and become good generally involves said player working like hell to improve their caliber of play. Jason Peters was a college TE who worked his way to becoming a top notch LT. Ritchie Incognito you know his story. Marshall Yanda, Evan Mathis, etc. Never once heard of a player who was terrible early on and became anything more than terrible without putting in hard work.
If we just give him a pat on the back and say “you’re doing fine, continue starting at LT and go get ‘em tiger!” then what exactly do we expect to change? Demotion would be a he11 of a wake-up call and maybe a motivational tool for Flowers to better himself. Our teams message to him currently is to ignore the fans and keep doing what you are doing.
I’m not sure that’s correct. the fact that the GM of the organization came out and for all intents and purposes publicly put Flowers on notice is not “go get ‘em, Tiger!”
I love this
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000781230/article/eli-manning-offers-matt-ryan-super-bowl-advice
Shows Eli might dislike the Patriots as much as we do.
just reposting this for jb:
jb322 says:
January 30, 2017 at 8:49 PM
I really have to shake my head with all this talk about Flowers. The kid is so young and asked to do so much, its a wonder he hasn’t been worse. He gets absolutely no help, none, nada. No chips from the running back or tight end, no schemes to help with his man. Nothing. On top of that he plays with 4 different guards this season and most of them were too busy keeping their own **** out of trouble to provide a cushion for Flowers. Losing Pugh for 5 games hurt Flowers more than anybody knows. Not having that veteran presence for the youngest left tackle in the league hurt his performance alot. He is stuck out there and told sink or swim. People should take a look at Geoff Schwartz’ article about scheming to protect young tackles, its quite eye opening in that the Giants employ none of these techniques to help out Flowers, none. Thats a tall task for any NFl tackle, let alone the youngest in the league. And all this talk about drafting a tackle and moving him over, not going to happen. The top three tackles in the draft this year are as old or older than Flowers already. Bolles is two years older, Ramzcyk is a year older and Robinson is six months younger.
The bottom line is it takes about three years for a left tackle to mature in this league. We have endured the growing pains, I fully expect to reap the fruits of those efforts next year.
Finally, You want to guarantee better tackle play? Stop lining up in shotgun on every play, get a decent running back, go back to play action, run a few sweeps and for god’s sake play some games at the line of scrimmage to prevent the edge rushers from teeing off on our tackles on every play.
While those suggestions would all be beneficial and should be employed it shouldn’t detract from the fact that his technique issues are still glaring problems. He needs to bust his rump this offseason on his technique.
i don’t think anyone is saying anything to contrary. he is not without fault. but its also an important observation that the team hasn’t done much of anything to help him either.