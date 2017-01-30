3 Running Backs Giants Could Target in 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have many offseason needs to fill once Super Bowl LI has decided it's victor and finding another running back to go along with 2016 fifth-round pick Paul Perkins might be an area they hit in the 2017 NFL Draft in April.
Perkins took over the backfield down the stretch of the regular season for the Giants but outside of him, they didn't find consistent production from the position to truly make a difference in the offense.
Much of the blame can be put on the offensive line and their inconsistency as well as the fact that the Giants didn't have a fullback or an average blocking tight end on the roster for the entire season.
Rashad Jennings is currently still under contract but the Giants will likely ask the 31-year-old (32 on March 26) to take a pay cut. If they can't come to terms, he may have played his last game with the Giants. Shane Vereen could be asked to do the same but his skill set is far more valuable.
Big Blue will likely look to the draft if they want to add some depth as well as size to the backfield so here are three running backs from the 2017 NFL Draft that could fit the Giants' needs:
Joe Mixon – Oklahoma
Mixon is a big back, standing at 6'1, 220 lbs and could be a great fit for the Giants. He has a strong skill set that could most definitely help the Giants out of the backfield and would provide a nice compliment to Perkins.
The only problem with Mixon matching with the Giants is the video that surfaced of him punching a girl, for which he was ultimately suspended for the entire 2014 season. With the Giants priding themselves on being a classy organization (even through the Josh Brown scandal), the match is unlikely but Mixon has a valuable skill set that could benefit the offense.
D'Onta Foreman – Texas
Forman is bigger than Mixon by almost 30 pounds and was a touchdown machine in 2016. He rushed 323 times for 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. He scored a touchdown in every game he played in except two and recorded no less than 124 rushing yards in any game in 2016.
The knock on Foreman is that he isn't much of a pass catcher as he had only seven receptions for 75 yards on the season. The Giants need a true goal-line back and that is what Foreman is.
Brian Hill – Wyoming
Hill isn't as big as Foreman (6'1, 219 lbs) but was just as good of a runner. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, rushed for 1,860 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in 2016.
He also isn't as involved in the passing game as much as he only had eight receptions in 14 games. He is projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round so if the Giants like him, they can fill needs at other positions and grab Hill later in the draft.
Also…
The issue with the position is longevity. It’s hard to justify spending a high draft pick on a position where the average NFL life span is only a few years. Eddy Lacy has been in the league for only 4 season but you’d think he was 50 just watching him. It’s definitely worth a 3rd round pick but I don’t know how many of these guys (other than the woman beater) will be around at that point.
And for everyone who thinks that the draft experts know any more or any less that the average guy on a Giants forum, I present the following:
—————————-
Mel Kiper, ESPN: “JaMarcus Russell is going to immediately energize that fanbase, that football team — on the practice field, in that locker room. Three years from now you could be looking at a guy that’s certainly one of the elite top five quarterbacks in this league. …You’re talking about a 2-3 year period once he’s under center. Look out because the skill level that he has is certainly John Elway-like.”
Todd McShay, ESPN: “I can’t remember being in such awe of a quarterback in my decade of attending combines and pro days. Russell’s passing session was the most impressive of all the pro days I’ve been to. His footwork for such a big quarterback was surprising. He was nimble in his dropbacks, rolling out and throwing on the run. The ball just explodes out of his hands.”
Phil Savage, Browns GM at the time: “It’s a little bit out of the norm to take somebody 6-5 plus, 250 pounds plus and can throw the ball around like he can. He is coming out as a junior, which leads you to think there’s upside to him. ”
Gary Kubiak, Texans coach: “I’ve never seen a kid that big who can sit there and just have people hanging on him and make the throws he can make. He reminds me a little bit of Daunte Culpepper, but a little bigger. I’m sure he’s going to continue to be a great player.”
Mike Mayock, NFL Network: “The only thing that’s going to keep [Russell] from being great is him. What it comes down to is you’ve got to figure out whether or not this kid wants to be the best quarterback in football.”
Lane Kiffin, Raiders coach at the time: “He’s like a video game. There’s not a throw he can’t make and there’s some he can make I’m not sure anyone else can make. That’s exciting. But how many times does that happen in a game, making those long throws. Maybe twice in 16 games. I know seeing someone do that is a scout’s dream, but it doesn’t happen much.”
Mayock was spot on
Man….I remember reading a lot of this leading up to his draft. Great post!!!!
Let me preface by saying I did not watch the Pro Bowl, I sort of stumbled on it early in the 4th qtr. I saw OBJ out there so I watched the rest of the game.
I hope a few others will back up this observation but the players today are completely utterly clueless that they are million dollar entertainers merely by the whim of the fan. If the fan goes so does the $$$$. At the end of the Pro Bowl I’m not sure if I was watching a football game or a dance off on the old American Bandstand. Granted its not a real game but decorum seemed to have left town and any minor successful play was followed by showboating that bordered on insulting and total loss of understanding that “its not about them”..its about the “game”. No one pays to watch pelvic thrusting and every gyration short of cart wheels because you sacked a QB in the Pro Bowl. Our own receiver was busy dancing for the camera coming out of a commercial break despite just being in the field as his success for the night.
What shocked me wasn’t so much the disrespect for the game and the fans it was the complete cluelessness of how this all looked on TV to the viewer and believe me it was BAD!!! Take it all back to a business of entertaining that affords you untold fame and money…why screw it all up by being so unaware how this all plays out in someones living room.
Nobody … and I mean nobody… watches the Pro Bowl. The starting QBs were Alex Smith and Dak Prescott. That should tell you enough. It was the lowest rated game in a decade. The skills competition had plenty of viewers so I suspect that some time soon, they’ll get rid of the game and replace the entire thing with skill events.
http://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2017/1/29/14435162/2017-nfl-pro-bowl-results-score-travis-kelce-michael-bennett
I think the only people who watch it are the ticket holders. Nobody tunes in. How 58,000 tickets warrants the potential loss of the NFL’s biggest stars is beyond me.
It could eventually “EVOLVE” into an all pro hi-tech combine type skills event show where you are linked in each year online as a “PAYING” viewer to restock your fantasy football team. It would then become another way to get their grubby billionaire hands on this generation’s money.
Don’t be surprised if everyone completely falls for it. Especially if you can also place a bet on your freshly restocked fantasy team. Its only a matter of time before BOTH the owners AND the players completely kill this sport and the game that it once was!
Orwellian 1984?????
Mixon is a difficult call. That video is utterly disgusting. However he was 18 at the time. Probably drunk. So I’d be open to the team selecting him IF it was an isolated occurrence AND he showed a certain level of regret. Unfortunately neither happened. He only reluctantly apologized. And there’s also another incident concerning a parking ticket. This kid has issues. And while you can’t write someone off at his age … I don’t think handing him a pile of money, lots of free time, and the keys to the city of New York is going to make him a better person. I’d pass.
Send him to Miami
Bleacher Report did a post senior week mock and the Giants still got Howard.
Interesting