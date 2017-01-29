Giants’ Odell Beckham Feels 2017 Will Be His Best Season Yet

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shown a unique kind of talent that hasn't been seen in many years. Entering his fourth season, Beckham Jr. believes the best is yet to come.
While enjoying the festivities of the Pro Bowl week leading up to Sunday's game, Beckham Jr. sat down and discussed his third season in the NFL and where he feels he needs to go in order to improve in 2017.
"I have a feeling that next year will probably be the best year I've ever had in my entire life," said Beckham Jr. on Saturday. "That's where my mind is at. I kind of had to take a step back and breathe it all in.
The 24-year-old star has become one of the most talked about figures in the entire sports world. Regardless of whether the talk is good or bad, Beckham Jr. put together another strong season in 2016.
He caught a career-high 101 passes to go along with 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also finished his third season with 288 career receptions, tied with Jarvis Landry for the most receptions through any player's first three seasons, even though Beckham Jr. has missed five career games.
While the stats are nice and Beckham Jr. is quickly on his way to putting up numbers that haven't been seen, the young receiver feels he needs to use his third season as a learning curve for the future.
"I'm just trying to enjoy it and keep growing because I feel like the minute you stop growing, there's not really much more for you to do in life," said Beckham Jr.
The former first-round pick certainly saw his ups and downs this season off of the field. He quickly became criticized for his sideline outbursts and, at times, overly-aggressive play but he understands that he needs to be a better role model for the younger generation.
"Honestly, I'm just trying to be the best role model I can be for these kids," said Beckham Jr. "I know when I was a kid and I looked up to somebody, that was somebody that motivated me and pushed me to be better. That's all I really want to do."
