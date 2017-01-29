Giants’ Odell Beckham Feels 2017 Will Be His Best Season Yet

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shown a unique kind of talent that hasn't been seen in many years. Entering his fourth season, Beckham Jr. believes the best is yet to come.
While enjoying the festivities of the Pro Bowl week leading up to Sunday's game, Beckham Jr. sat down and discussed his third season in the NFL and where he feels he needs to go in order to improve in 2017.
"I have a feeling that next year will probably be the best year I've ever had in my entire life," said Beckham Jr. on Saturday. "That's where my mind is at. I kind of had to take a step back and breathe it all in.
The 24-year-old star has become one of the most talked about figures in the entire sports world. Regardless of whether the talk is good or bad, Beckham Jr. put together another strong season in 2016.
He caught a career-high 101 passes to go along with 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also finished his third season with 288 career receptions, tied with Jarvis Landry for the most receptions through any player's first three seasons, even though Beckham Jr. has missed five career games.
While the stats are nice and Beckham Jr. is quickly on his way to putting up numbers that haven't been seen, the young receiver feels he needs to use his third season as a learning curve for the future.
"I'm just trying to enjoy it and keep growing because I feel like the minute you stop growing, there's not really much more for you to do in life," said Beckham Jr.
The former first-round pick certainly saw his ups and downs this season off of the field. He quickly became criticized for his sideline outbursts and, at times, overly-aggressive play but he understands that he needs to be a better role model for the younger generation.
"Honestly, I'm just trying to be the best role model I can be for these kids," said Beckham Jr. "I know when I was a kid and I looked up to somebody, that was somebody that motivated me and pushed me to be better. That's all I really want to do."
I don’t want anyone to be “handed” a position. Increasing the competition is always the right thing to do. The only SURE way I see us fixing/improving the O-line which then fixes or improves a lot of other issues for the offense will be by signing the best FA Left Tackle possible to hold that spot for the remaining Eli Manning window.
If Flowers can’t beat the FA then he competes for another spot like RG or RT. We need to see what JR does after March 8th. That will give us a pretty good hint as to who the Giants will target in the draft based on scout evaluation and as always who is still on the board when its time to make our picks.
IMHO, I’d sharply focus on improving the LT issues in FA as best I can FIRST. Then if Flowers does not show up in top shape and made the meaningful effort to get extra off season help then that tells us everything you need to know about him. But ever effort done by JR needs to be directed at making the best and smartest moves to max protect the Eli window while he is still on the team.
Giants’ Victor Cruz: Miami trip ‘wasn’t worth it’ in hindsight
Ya think Victor? Maybe could have stayed with Eli and watched film. Just a thought
You can’t fix stupid. Hope you enjoy making a living off those Young Whale shirt sales.
Dude he is a scumbag regarding that company. They randomly shut the site down and never reopened it. I bought shirt during it years ago and never got my money back. They just fell of the face of the earth. No one to call, email or anything. Straight SOL.
He can screw off.
But.. but.. he’s a local boy, he does that salsa dance thing… Not sad to see him go.
And his buddy Odell works the hardest. EVERYONE IS JUST SO GREAT!
For those saying we can get a TE in the later rounds, read this. Like I said, Howard is the way to go (if there).
http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-giants/post/_/id/50762/how-the-2017-nfl-draft-matches-with-the-giants-offensive-needs
If the Giants had the #1 pick in the draft or even a top 10 pick, I’d agree with just about every word written in this article. The sad fact is that almost all of these guys will be long gone before pick #23. Now I’m seeing Peppers as a top 5 pick and Howard as a top 15 pick in some mocks. We are just arguing over windmills.
Hell, the Giants had a top 10 pick last year and just about every player that could have helped fix the obvious needs at left tackle (Conklin, Stanley) or pass rush (Floyd, Bosa) were long gone by the time pick #10 came up.
The more you read about O.J. Howard its getting pretty hard to believe that he will still be sitting there at the 23rd selection. Plus, if you see a lot of great play by TE’s in the Super Bowl then his stock rises because other teams will look a lot harder at him. I’m thinking we will have a better shot at getting Peppers with the 23rd pick.
Chicago…I agree. We have no clue WHO will be available at the 23rd pick, that’s just too far back. The best chance to fix our biggest issues will be by spending money in free agency this year and hopefully not loosing any key guys of our own. Lets see how well JR finds ENOUGH needed help with FA. Then hope that we can find a few “GEMS” in the draft.
It’s been a long time since I posted at this site. Too many personal problems going on but I’ve kept track of things and I’m glad to see the site is as vibrant as ever and the veteran posters are still banging away (Stoll, William, FF55, Nosh, Dirt, JD, Skinny, Coach C, etc.) Excuse me if I left anyone out.
The Giants had a solid year in a diluted league but there are still numerous holes. A few observations if I may:
The Giants will never advance past their current state if they do not develop a robust running game. If this futility keeps up, Eli’s window closes and we could be in the wilderness waiting to get our hands on the next great QB. These are as rare as the proverbial hen’s teeth. Need to give Eli what he needs now before his arm goes dead. Every QB’s eventually does.
Sorry but Ereck Flowers is no left tackle and probably never will be. I’ve watched him closely and he has lead feet and no hands. Better off at right guard where he can use his power, which is his only skill. A brain transplant would also help.
The draft is interesting only because we are way out of the zone (#23) where can expect to find the real impact players. The pass rushers will be long gone and there are no tackle prospects that appear to be first round material. This year the draft is strong on Safeties, RBs, WRs, and TEs. Weak on Olinemen, QBs, and 4-3 LBs. Perfect year to trade down and bring in depth. Too bad Reese still has a job. He’ll never do it. Inflexible personality. Toilet training must have been a sight to see, poor woman.
If OJ Howard lights it up at the combine, he’ll never last until #23. I think I read that he was the single most outstanding talent at the Senior Bowl. We can get a TE in the 2-3 rounds. BTW, I agree with FF55 that Jerrel Adams is a sleeper. All he needs is reps. Tye is not the answer, Never saw a 250 lb TE get taken to the turf so easily by guys he outweights by 50 lbs.
This may sound like heresy but we need to take a real running back – the kind that punishes tacklers. I love Paul Perkins but not as a number one. The Giants should take D’Onta Freeman (6-1, 250, 4.55 speed) if he’s available. It would be like having a faster, more elusive Brandon Jacobs. With a little help on the O-line for 2017 this kid would make a big difference not just to the running game but of course as we all know, it would then help the passing game.
People need to stop pounding on Sterling Shepard. Kid had a very good rookie season. He will only get better. Which leads me to the next thought. Until we get a real running game and obtain another outside WR threat, defenses will continue to play two deep safeties and smother OBJ. Not sure Mike Williams or Corey Davis will be there at #23 especially if the latter lights it up at the combine.
Great post Pickett and welcome back.
I love the D’Onta Freeman pick. Would be quite solid. Anyone know where he is projected?
And im with you with Flowers trying RG. Right tackle isnt much easier. The right side still has talents pass rushers.
He was projected to be a low 1st rounder but has been dipping like a stone. It’ll depend on his 40 times at the combines.
Welcome back. All good points and these have been argued back and forth here for several weeks after the season ended. I agree that the focus should not be on pick #23 but rather on picks in the 2nd rounds and after. JR has to overcome 6 straight drafts of not picking a single player past round 2 that is still in the league. Last year was a great start so let’s hope he can keep it going.
What organization do you think you’re rooting for here?!? Seattle, NE, Pittsburgh, Oakland, Atlanta maybe KC are the places where there’s real competition for jobs. Otherwise if the guy in charge says you start, you start. It’s really just that simple. Yes Mac, has come in and changed some things in regards to playing the young guys sooner but must I remind you that Kelvin Sheppard, Larry Donnell, Marshall Newhouse, and Rashad Jennings were opening day starters for this team last season. Unless JR gets a left tackle in FA then get used to Big E protecting Eli’s blindside for 2017. I apologize in advance for raining on any of your parades.
I really hope you are wrong. At least Mac has the stones to bench Donnell for his garbage play. Newhouse actually showed a pulse when he was moved inside. The Jennings choice is the one that bothers me the most. Dude was done before the season started.
SUPER:
You are scaring me with the thought of Flowers back at LT. Mostly because you are correct. What are the chances of Reese admitting to the mistake? Are there any LTs in free agency worth pursuing? I don’t believe so. Joe Thomas and Andrew Whitworth are both close to retirement and not worth what we wold have to pay. We are in a pickle.
I think we may have to bit the bullet on Whitworth. 2-3 year deal? Thats Elis window so its not awful and like you both said, what other choices do we have?
We arent going to trade picks for Thomas. We would have already done that if we were planning on it.
JD, I love your passion but we can’t make a play for Whitworth. As much as I want to get one more for Eli, we can’t forge our future for him. This team has so much young talent and I want guys like OBJ, Landon, Richburg, D. Thompson, Shep, and Apple in Giants unis their entire career. If you make that play for Whitworth you cripple your ability to pay the likes of those guys above. On top of that, you wouldn’t be able to boost your roster in the offseason to make a play on guys like OV, Jackrabbit, or Snacks individually.
I’d love to be proven completely wrong, but we will NOT find a “long term” answer at LT this year. I think they just need to focus of filling holes as best they can for Eli’s 2-3 year window. That means using free agency. If we are lucky, we may find a gem or two in the draft, but its going to mostly be just to supply enough depth to the Giants that should at least be better than the depth we already have. Picking at the 23rd slot changes everything VS picking 15th, 12th, 10th or higher. If JR signs a “Good Enough” LT and Flowers “earns” the RG spot, then we really have a pretty good O-line to ride the Eli Manning train to one more SB Championship. We presently have enough core talent in a lot of positions. If we can manage to fill these holes with key free agents, then I truly believe its possible!
I just cannot see them signing a 2-3 year deal for Whitworth who will be 36 in December. It all comes back to Flowers. If SUPERMELO is correct and he is back at LT because it is handed to him, BUT and this is a big but, he comes to camp a new man because he busted his **** in the offseason (I’m dreaming), then we could be in business. I don’t think this is how it plays out. Call me negative but I truly believe Flowers is a bust. From what I have observed he lacks “ganas” as our Latino friends would say. No “desire” which in the NFL gets you a job at Wal-mart once your rookie deal runs out. Go back to all the scouting reports on Flowers. There was not a single professional who graded this guy out as an LT or even a first-rounder. All said he lacked even basic skills. Just a big strong guy who got by in college football because he was bigger and stronger than everyone else. Hope I am wrong about him but two different offensive line coaches later, and his skills have not advanced. He’s a right guard or he’s nothing and will be gone in a couple of years. Yes, this is negativity and I wish I had something more to offer in terms of a solution but I do not. This is what happens in the NFL when your number 1s do not pan out as designed. Puts you in a real bind.
Your post reminds me of something one of my friends (who is a Chargers fan) had to say when the Raiders drafted JaMarcus Russell over Joe Thomas. I asked him why he thought Russell would fail since he was built like a linebacker and could throw the ball 50 yards in the air with accuracy. He replied that Philip Rivers’ has more desire in one of his bowel movements than Russell had in his entire body.
Now that’s one helluva line!!! Buy that guy a cold one!!! But seriously, you can’t trust a QB prospect from LSU so that hype about Russell was a scam anyways.
The great OLines are great because they excel as a unit. We don’t have to field all world talent at each position, they just need to gel. Yes Flowers has deficiencies but with a little hard work that can be corrected. I think Flowers gets it and I can appreciate his frustrations getting angry at the media. Its’ s not easy playing in the NFL and to hear some pencil neck telling you this and that would make me want to slap somebody. I can’t remember the exact game but I remember him as a rookie trying to rally the troops on the sideline. That guy is still inside him. He’ll be fine or he’ll be out of a job. He knows this is the season.