Giants’ Odell Beckham Feels 2017 Will Be His Best Season Yet

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shown a unique kind of talent that hasn't been seen in many years. Entering his fourth season, Beckham Jr. believes the best is yet to come.
While enjoying the festivities of the Pro Bowl week leading up to Sunday's game, Beckham Jr. sat down and discussed his third season in the NFL and where he feels he needs to go in order to improve in 2017.
"I have a feeling that next year will probably be the best year I've ever had in my entire life," said Beckham Jr. on Saturday. "That's where my mind is at. I kind of had to take a step back and breathe it all in.
The 24-year-old star has become one of the most talked about figures in the entire sports world. Regardless of whether the talk is good or bad, Beckham Jr. put together another strong season in 2016.
He caught a career-high 101 passes to go along with 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also finished his third season with 288 career receptions, tied with Jarvis Landry for the most receptions through any player's first three seasons, even though Beckham Jr. has missed five career games.
While the stats are nice and Beckham Jr. is quickly on his way to putting up numbers that haven't been seen, the young receiver feels he needs to use his third season as a learning curve for the future.
"I'm just trying to enjoy it and keep growing because I feel like the minute you stop growing, there's not really much more for you to do in life," said Beckham Jr.
The former first-round pick certainly saw his ups and downs this season off of the field. He quickly became criticized for his sideline outbursts and, at times, overly-aggressive play but he understands that he needs to be a better role model for the younger generation.
"Honestly, I'm just trying to be the best role model I can be for these kids," said Beckham Jr. "I know when I was a kid and I looked up to somebody, that was somebody that motivated me and pushed me to be better. That's all I really want to do."
If OBJ continues his play at this level or raises the bar even higher…I can’t even guess what it will cost for the Giants to resign him.
they’ll sign him for whatever he asks for lol he ain’t goin no where
SunnyJim says:
January 28, 2017 at 2:27 PM
only way Eli can take a cut is a restructure which means more years, years on a clearly failing arm
———————-
That’s not necessarily true though, is it? Both Cruz and JT Thomas took pay cuts this year and it didn’t affect the rest of their contract. Given, it’d require Eli agreeing to it which probably wouldn’t happen, and there’s no threat of being cut like there was with Cruz and Thomas.
The bar for our TE situation is so low that any of those TEs who are projected to be drafted in the first 3 rounds are very significant upgrades to what we have now. I would argue against to pick one 1st entirely based off need. If the one who is there happens to be the best play maker we can possibly draft then go for it. I’m confident that we can get a very talented player at another position in the 1st round and still get a very significant upgrade for a TE in round 2.
On the subject
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000780166/article/mayock-oj-howard-a-top20-pick-reminds-me-of-greg-olsen
They mocked the Giants getting Howard. He is the clear cut best TE in the draft and one worth a 1st rd pick. Given the scenario I pitched for above, I still think going TE rd2 makes more sense in order to cover more needs. But I’m not complaining if we end up with Howard on draft day.
Ray K. Says:
Jerell Adms will make you eat crow next season. Just watch and see!!
Ray K.
If nothing else we know that JR has a strict budget/importance plan for every position that he rarely if ever strays from….thats in the draft or free agency. We ended up short at TE this year because of it despite how much it hurt our offense.
For no other reason than keeping teams from a game long look of two deep safeties (nullifying half of OBJ’s talents) I would go TE in the first round with an OJ Howard; BUT…. does anyone see the Mighty JR straying from his value tablets he got on Mt. Sinai that put the position at the bottom of the value pile??? That seems to me like blogging a LB in the first round to the Giants; theres just no chance.
yeah I’m confused here. I think Howard is there, you have to take him at #23. Just because its a deep TE draft doesn’t mean there isn’t a clear cut, best option – Howard. There isn’t much oline talent in the draft and the likelihood of a game changing DE falling to us isn’t high. Don’t get how we pass up on Howard just because the position is deep this year. Take the best available.
I agree that in the first you have to take best player available. Drafting for need is how teams get into trouble. I just find it hard to believe that a tight end can be the best player available at 23. The position is at the bottom of the NFL pay scale for a reason. I think other positions can have a much bigger impact than a tight end can. I look at Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as two all time great tight ends, but they haven’t done anything in January or February. It’s not a top impact position. Players will rise up the board thanks to their pro days and combine. It’s too early to judge who will be taken at the draft. If Howard is truly the best player at 23 and Reese picks him then great. But if there’s not a defensive end, offensive lineman, defense tackle, linebacker, running back or even free saftey “good enough” to be taken at 23 over a tight end, then we are going to see some bad football in the next few years.
Its at the bottom of the NFL pay scale because there isnt many good ones. When you get by Gronk, Olsen, Graham, etc it gets pretty mediocre.
Youre telling me one of those guys on our team wouldnt dramatically change our offense? I beg to differ.
Jordan Reed and Travis Kelce as well
We can all cherry pick some greats who never won a title. It’s a team sport. So much depends on the other guys too. I think we need another pass rusher even if we sign JPP. But if Howard is the clear cut best available at 23 so be it. I’ll be happy. BPA and a position of great need.
And no GM goes strictly BPA despite their claims. How each team weights each category will differ but you can be sure it’s some combination of physical talent and how that projects to the NFL, college production (what they’ve put on tape), football IQ, character on and off the field, positional value, and yes team needs.
Very true. It’s a tasty stew of needs, abilities, fit, and value.
I think a superstar at tight end obviously would help the offense. I just think a superstar at almost any other position would have a bigger impact on the team. Reese prioritized other positions for a reason. Teams have limited resources, especially a resource as valuable as a first round pick. If there is a stud prospect at Oline, or DLine compared to tight end, I’m going to the lineman every time.
Right, I agree. But just based on what Coach C and others have said – this draft doesnt have much oline talent, nevermind superstar talent at the position. And for where are picking, there doesnt seem to be a superstar DE either.
didn’t watch the pro bowl
saw that Landon had no stats
anyone know if he played?
HE got stuffed on a fake punt i read but yeah didnt hear anything else
not hurt though, right?
Not hurt . Or at least i havent seen anyting
you would think in this era of trying to protect players from getting hurt other than in games, the NFL would stop playing the Pro Bowl
more of a waste than pre-season games
$$$$$$$ = runs the world
Given the routine mocking the pro bowl receives how much money are they really making? Don’t know anybody who watches it. I’d prefer they do a skills competition. If they’re going to play a game make it flag football.
The NFL would not be doing it if it wasnt filling their pockets
ESPN paid for the right to show
ouch for them I’m guessing
ESPN isn’t doing too hot either. Losing money and viewers at an incredible pace. They haven’t adapted and they’re paying for it
You guys pushing for OJ Howard are nuts. First of all, Jerrell Adams is going to be good enough. Second, they can get a good tight end to pair with him as late as the fourth round. Third, they have two potential tight ends who were IR’d this season.
If they sign JPP then they should take either Ramczeck or Bolles or Peppers or Cunningham or McCaffery over any tight end (or anyone else I can think of at the moment). If they don’t sign JPP then Charlton or Cunningham has to be the pick.
Charlton, Cunningham or Peppers but probably one of the first two because of what they lose against the run by losing JPP.
Idk what you saw in Adams but to me, he just looked like a bigger Tye.
Sure, can catch but YAC? Forget about it.
Tight ends don’t HAVE to have great YAC ability. They just have to be reliable targets who will compete for the ball, especially in the Red Zone, and block adequately. Adams can do both.
But isnt this offense built on YAC? Thats the whole point of the short throws, no?
And either Flowers comes to camp a “finished and refined” left tackle or he should be moved to right guard, not tackle.
I’m inclined to agree on Howard; TE in the first seems misguided given the depth of TE in this drat
I’d look to the third round for Engram maybe
If Peppers is on the board we have to take him
Peppers, Thompson, Collins — that could be real interesting
But, I do think either or both of JPP/Big Hank are gone and there will be a temptation to fill either or both of those spots early — especially if JPP goes and we don’t fill in FA
I’d be upset if JR had the choice of Peppers and Charlton and went Charlton
I think he is screwed either way. And I hope he works out because this could be a huge bust for JR. But he seems to tall for G. Hopefully he figures it out at one of the T spots because i have feeling we are going to regretting this pick for some time.
Agreed. The notion that he would make an adequate right tackle, even though he has been as bad as he as at left tackle, never made sense to me. Teams attempt to have two good edge rushers, and if they don’t, they would just move the rusher to Flowers side. It’s either “improve greatly and grow o” or “enjoy the guard spot”
Actually, either Flowers comes to camp a “finished and refined” left tackle or he has to COMPETE for one of the other positions. From what I saw, there was competent (but not good) play at both of these positions from Newhouse (RG) and Hart (RT). Flowers shouldn’t be handed the job just because the GM wasted a high draft pick on him.
Right. And remember, Hart was drafted to be a G.
Can’t deny Flowers power though. If it’s 4th and 1, would you want our runnin back going begin Flowers at guard for a yard or Newhouse/Hart. The guy has tools, we need to play to his strengths.
That’s all good and well. If he beats one of these two guys out, I’m on board. He just shouldn’t be handed the job because we all saw how it turned out the last time he was give free reign.
My main problem with the kid is that he sucks but he hasnt done anything about it. If anything, he has made it worse by pushing reporters and getting pissed when people ask him why he sucks. Welcome to the NFL man. Go work with Richburg or find yourself at the local McDonalds.