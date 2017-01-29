Giants’ Odell Beckham Feels 2017 Will Be His Best Season Yet

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shown a unique kind of talent that hasn't been seen in many years. Entering his fourth season, Beckham Jr. believes the best is yet to come.
While enjoying the festivities of the Pro Bowl week leading up to Sunday's game, Beckham Jr. sat down and discussed his third season in the NFL and where he feels he needs to go in order to improve in 2017.
"I have a feeling that next year will probably be the best year I've ever had in my entire life," said Beckham Jr. on Saturday. "That's where my mind is at. I kind of had to take a step back and breathe it all in.
The 24-year-old star has become one of the most talked about figures in the entire sports world. Regardless of whether the talk is good or bad, Beckham Jr. put together another strong season in 2016.
He caught a career-high 101 passes to go along with 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also finished his third season with 288 career receptions, tied with Jarvis Landry for the most receptions through any player's first three seasons, even though Beckham Jr. has missed five career games.
While the stats are nice and Beckham Jr. is quickly on his way to putting up numbers that haven't been seen, the young receiver feels he needs to use his third season as a learning curve for the future.
"I'm just trying to enjoy it and keep growing because I feel like the minute you stop growing, there's not really much more for you to do in life," said Beckham Jr.
The former first-round pick certainly saw his ups and downs this season off of the field. He quickly became criticized for his sideline outbursts and, at times, overly-aggressive play but he understands that he needs to be a better role model for the younger generation.
"Honestly, I'm just trying to be the best role model I can be for these kids," said Beckham Jr. "I know when I was a kid and I looked up to somebody, that was somebody that motivated me and pushed me to be better. That's all I really want to do."
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
If OBJ continues his play at this level or raises the bar even higher…I can’t even guess what it will cost for the Giants to resign him.
they’ll sign him for whatever he asks for lol he ain’t goin no where
SunnyJim says:
January 28, 2017 at 2:27 PM
only way Eli can take a cut is a restructure which means more years, years on a clearly failing arm
———————-
That’s not necessarily true though, is it? Both Cruz and JT Thomas took pay cuts this year and it didn’t affect the rest of their contract. Given, it’d require Eli agreeing to it which probably wouldn’t happen, and there’s no threat of being cut like there was with Cruz and Thomas.
The bar for our TE situation is so low that any of those TEs who are projected to be drafted in the first 3 rounds are very significant upgrades to what we have now. I would argue against to pick one 1st entirely based off need. If the one who is there happens to be the best play maker we can possibly draft then go for it. I’m confident that we can get a very talented player at another position in the 1st round and still get a very significant upgrade for a TE in round 2.
On the subject
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000780166/article/mayock-oj-howard-a-top20-pick-reminds-me-of-greg-olsen
They mocked the Giants getting Howard. He is the clear cut best TE in the draft and one worth a 1st rd pick. Given the scenario I pitched for above, I still think going TE rd2 makes more sense in order to cover more needs. But I’m not complaining if we end up with Howard on draft day.