Damon Harrison Wants Giants to Re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

The New York Giants defensive front-four was one of the best lines in the NFL in 2016 but there is a possibility that it will look much different when the upcoming season rolls around. Even with that possibility, defensive tackle Damon Harrison wants the Giants to re-sign both Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins.
It will be difficult for the Giants to re-sign both players, especially if Pierre-Paul is truly seeking a deal similar to what the Giants offered Olivier Vernon (five years, $85 million) before the 2016 season.
The Giants don't have as much salary cap room as they did before the 2016 offseason but general manager Jerry Reese did say after the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers that it could be financially feasible to re-sign both.
Bring them dawgs back...????? pic.twitter.com/LpLZorUkCd— Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) January 27, 2017
Of course, that was before it was reported that Pierre-Paul was seeking a contract similar to Vernon's. The 28-year-old defensive end will likely command a big contract and Hankins is among the best defensive tackles in free agency.
Harrison himself had a career year as he recorded a career high in tackles (86) and sacks (2.5). The Pro Bowl snub earned Pro Football Focus' "Best Run Stopper" award for the second straight season.
Free agency is still over a month away, starting on March 9, but the Giants have a lot of decisions to make in terms of who they value more. Hopefully, Harrison can help persuade either, or both, to re-sign.
Tags: Damon Harrison, Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Olivier Vernon
I live here in NNJ, anyone who lives here and has kids who played football knows all about Peppers even before college. Kid is a beast and will continue to be in the pros….
I don’t know how any mock draft has us selecting Leonard Fournette. The top RB … an Elliott clone … in a league that instantly copies success.
Theres been some early backlash on Fournette….injury issues, weird senior year, you look at his game stats and after that monster stretch in the first half of his junior year he’s been far from dominate. The Elliot factor in changing the draft positions of RB has to be tempered by the Dallas oline. Simply put what does Zeke look like running behind the NYG oline last year?? Not saying he would not be a good RB and a stark improvement on what we had but is he dominate?? Doubt it. If you don’t have a great oline do you go RB early?? Tough call
Zeke Elliot also was special as in possibly one time special because he comes out of college as great in the passing game both in receiving but more importantly and rare pass protection. How many of this year’s stud RB’s can be trusted on third down to pick up blitzes?
Zeke behind our line would learn a harsh lesson in humility.
Bucky Hodges if he can block a lick has got to be a JR sweetheart…
6-7 at tight end with great hands but more importantly for McAdoo’s scheme the ability to stay on the field in the hurry up and split out wide and be a mismatch on any LB and a fair amount of smaller CBs. The kid on film is Plaxico re-incarnated, imagine the back shoulder high throws over CBs..that forces teams to give safety help and then watch OBJs long ball potential come back very quickly.
Look maybe he can’t block, tough to get film on that but boy does he seem like a good fit for this offense.
I get the OJ Howard love and we know he can block but is he still there and I would love to see film on the guy making a catch with a defensive player within 5 yards of him. Why didn’t Kiffin go to him more?? He looked unstoppable at that level.
I like Bucky … but he’s not a 1st rounder … and we may not be able to get him with our second. But if we could … he’d be a solid #2. Njoku and Engram are good thoughts there too. Sign me up for a second round TE.
Suggested moves . . .
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/new-york-giants-4-realistic-offseason-moves/
I only disagree with Casillas. The rest … yeah.