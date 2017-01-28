Damon Harrison Wants Giants to Re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

The New York Giants defensive front-four was one of the best lines in the NFL in 2016 but there is a possibility that it will look much different when the upcoming season rolls around. Even with that possibility, defensive tackle Damon Harrison wants the Giants to re-sign both Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins.
It will be difficult for the Giants to re-sign both players, especially if Pierre-Paul is truly seeking a deal similar to what the Giants offered Olivier Vernon (five years, $85 million) before the 2016 season.
The Giants don't have as much salary cap room as they did before the 2016 offseason but general manager Jerry Reese did say after the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers that it could be financially feasible to re-sign both.
Bring them dawgs back...????? pic.twitter.com/LpLZorUkCd— Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) January 27, 2017
Of course, that was before it was reported that Pierre-Paul was seeking a contract similar to Vernon's. The 28-year-old defensive end will likely command a big contract and Hankins is among the best defensive tackles in free agency.
Harrison himself had a career year as he recorded a career high in tackles (86) and sacks (2.5). The Pro Bowl snub earned Pro Football Focus' "Best Run Stopper" award for the second straight season.
Free agency is still over a month away, starting on March 9, but the Giants have a lot of decisions to make in terms of who they value more. Hopefully, Harrison can help persuade either, or both, to re-sign.
Tags: Damon Harrison, Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Olivier Vernon
As it does every year, free agency will create a ton of opinions here. It will be pretty interesting to see how this starts shaking out after March 9th. So hold on to your hats and lets see where the Giants cap dollars go!
Dirt says:
January 28, 2017 at 8:32 AM
Snacks pushing for the Giants to resign Hank and JPP? Funny I read here that he would get butt hurt at the ostensibly high prices they’d sign for.
Krow says:
January 28, 2017 at 8:42 AM
To be fair … what else is he going to say?
—
He didn’t need to say anything, but he chose to say a nice thing about his dogs on Twitter.
My bigger point is that as I’ve tried to say before, I think Snacks is above that stuff. Of course that maybe changes when the current deal nears expiry, but for now he seems like a good dude and teammate that would welcome back talent to make his life easier and help him win a championship now that he’s rich beyond his wildest dreams.
I think Snacks is great. But somehow I can’t see him … or any player … saying that management needs to toe a hard line on one of his teammates contracts. There’s no other answer but … pay my friends lots of money and keep them on the team. Not unless you’re tired of being friends. Now if he said he’d take less so they could keep them … then I’d start to pay attention.
I think you’re pretty level headed on this. It was some others who insisted that signing Hank at the market rate would be a detriment to Snacks.
But didn’t Brandon J. say and actually do that so the Giants could afford to resign Bradshaw?
If anyone should take a cut its good old Eli! (I think everyone’s overpaid though)
It would be really incredible to see OV/Snacks take a cut to keep them (0% chance, but one can dream)
Well true…Eli is the highest paid guy on this team. I only brought up that one point since it did actually happen….correct? So it was intended to be used as an example with this conversation. In a way, isn’t the same thing also accomplished when a highly paid player agrees to “restructure” so their pay makes less impact on a team? And yes, I know that in reality it is mostly done to help make HIMSELF more affordable than to be used to help someone else remain on the team.
only way Eli can take a cut is a restructure which means more years, years on a clearly failing arm
Mission 1 right now, is get Eli’s career over with s soon as possible
he’s got 3 years left
we love him
love what he’s meant
but that’s 3 years too long
any restructure and extension is just insanity on top of stupidity
it may be the age we live in, but do we all have to be stupid?
I would have to agree. No more extensions for Eli.
Eli has been a great Giant. But yeah … he’s at the 2 year mark … plus or minus 1.
Not a contract guru! Barely understand the basics. Didn’t realize that’s how it works. I apologize for my lack of knowledge. Thank you for clarifying, SunnyJim.
For arguments sake, let’s say that JPP and Hankins both get resigned. That still leaves us with an inadequate pass rush, and that is clearly what killed us in the second half of the GB game.
This is why I contend we need a pass rush linebacker from the draft. Now Peppers as a hybrid could also fill that role. Or even another stand-up DE type. But you’re right … we need to beef that area up.