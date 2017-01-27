Will Giants Look for Backup QB in Free Agency or NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have many decisions to make during the offseason when it comes to free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft. While it isn't at the top of the priority list, the Giants will need to look for a backup quarterback seeing as they currently don't have one on the roster.
The Giants had two backup quarterbacks on the roster for the 2016 season in Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson. Both are unrestricted free agents and likely will hit the market, which gives the Giants a decision to make: do they grab a quarterback from free agency or the NFL draft?
Free Agency
Should the Giants look to free agency, there are only a few options that could be considered viable backup quarterbacks. Also, the Giants are essentially signing this player to backup spot and hoping that they never see the field in the regular season, because that would mean that Eli Manning got hurt.
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer could be an intriguing backup for Manning. He did well as a backup to Jay Cutler before fracturing his forearm on Oct. 20 against the Green Bay Packers.
In the four full games that Hoyer started in 2016, he threw for over 300 passing yards in each contest while throwing six touchdowns without an interception. Again, the Giants would be looking for him to never step on the field but they need to have a replacement plan in place.
Other names from free agency include Landry Jones, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. The Giants would likely look to the draft before signing any of them given their track record.
NFL Draft
Should the Giants skip free agency and look to the draft, the big names on the board won't be a selection for Big Blue. It would be foolish to spend a first round draft pick on a quarterback, seeing as the Giants have glaring needs at other positions.
Big names like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky won't be called when the Giants are on the clock but someone like a Davis Webb, who the Giants have already met with, could be a mid-round selection.
It doesn't seem like there is any specific plan of attack for the Giants in terms of how they will find their backup to Manning, but one thing is for sure, Big Blue will need to find someone to fill the spot before the 2017 season starts.
Also…
