Will Giants Look for Backup QB in Free Agency or NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have many decisions to make during the offseason when it comes to free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft. While it isn't at the top of the priority list, the Giants will need to look for a backup quarterback seeing as they currently don't have one on the roster.
The Giants had two backup quarterbacks on the roster for the 2016 season in Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson. Both are unrestricted free agents and likely will hit the market, which gives the Giants a decision to make: do they grab a quarterback from free agency or the NFL draft?
Free Agency
Should the Giants look to free agency, there are only a few options that could be considered viable backup quarterbacks. Also, the Giants are essentially signing this player to backup spot and hoping that they never see the field in the regular season, because that would mean that Eli Manning got hurt.
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer could be an intriguing backup for Manning. He did well as a backup to Jay Cutler before fracturing his forearm on Oct. 20 against the Green Bay Packers.
In the four full games that Hoyer started in 2016, he threw for over 300 passing yards in each contest while throwing six touchdowns without an interception. Again, the Giants would be looking for him to never step on the field but they need to have a replacement plan in place.
Other names from free agency include Landry Jones, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. The Giants would likely look to the draft before signing any of them given their track record.
NFL Draft
Should the Giants skip free agency and look to the draft, the big names on the board won't be a selection for Big Blue. It would be foolish to spend a first round draft pick on a quarterback, seeing as the Giants have glaring needs at other positions.
Big names like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky won't be called when the Giants are on the clock but someone like a Davis Webb, who the Giants have already met with, could be a mid-round selection.
It doesn't seem like there is any specific plan of attack for the Giants in terms of how they will find their backup to Manning, but one thing is for sure, Big Blue will need to find someone to fill the spot before the 2017 season starts.
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
jd where are you getting the $17M number? I get $15.224M when averaging the top 5 paid DE’s.
It was in the article i posted this morning west coast. Hang on, let me find it my man
http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2017/01/could_giants_realistically_use_franchise_tag_on_ja.html
Yeah 17 million. Not sure why West Coast. This guy could be wrong.
Man between this and the $8-$10M we all thought we were carrying over in cap money there must be all these rules we don’t know about.
yeah i still dont get the carry over thing but at the same time we should have kind of figured that.
Like the Jags didnt spend 60 million dollars last year in cap, obviously that all didnt carry over haha
The cap has some crazy rules i imagine that we just dont understand
And I’d tag JPP like Krow explained….for the next 3 years we NEED to keep all of our PROVEN players as best we can. I think a number of guys on this team would be very willing to “restructure” if they were approached fairly by JR and explained the odds of getting another “possible” SB championship while Eli is still here. Even their agents would see that point of view. This type of “window” with Eli doesn’t happen very often.
Historically the Giants haven’t been burned very badly whenever well let a “proven” player walk away over money. Except for MAYBE Landfill or to a lesser extent maybe the Unicorn over the last 5 years or so?
Yes, exactly. I said this a few days ago. Most of the guys who they didn’t sign ended up doing a whole lot of nothing and ended up out of the NFL within a few years.
Yea I had a feeling when everyone was talking up about “carry over salary cap” that it most definitely was not 100% of the remaining cap that carries over. Non of the major websites have us with that kind of carry over. Why would the NFL structure that in anyway? That rule would prevent teams like Cleveland or Jacksonville from actually trying to compete until they have over 200mill in space to spend.
Yeah, we really don’t know how that works.
I just saw that Walter Football has the Redskins picking O.J. Howard at the number 20 slot in their latest mock draft and then the Giants picking Christian McCraffery with our 23rd pick. Would you guys give up a 4th and 5th pick to move up…your thoughts????
They then have Taco Charlton going to the Seahawks with the 26th selection. IMHO, I’d rather take Taco Charlton OVER Christan McCraffery.
Not that I don’t scour the interwebs for every mock draft I can find because I do and Walter football is one of the sites I visit, but they do mock drafts every few days. Seriously.
Cap Carryover –
First off … there’s a basic misconception. Here’s what OverTheCap.com says about our 2016 finances:
http://overthecap.com/salary-cap/new-york-giants/
Team Cap Space: $2,662,847
Not sure where the other figures were coming from, but this is a lot lower to begin with.
Fast-forward to 2017:
http://overthecap.com/salary-cap/new-york-giants/
Team Cap Space: $23,914,686
Now we can easily pick up another $10-15 million. So the $40,000,000 figure is still operational. But although $1.8 million is still different from the $2.6 it does seem that we started with a much lower carryover in 2016 than we originally thought.
Great work Krow…thanks!!!
It would not surprise me if some performance and/or playoff bonuses caused the $800K difference.
Eric S says:
January 27, 2017 at 2:24 PM
Blah blah blah, the view is wonderful from up on these high horses ;)
Get over the boat trip already. We don’t sniff 11 wins without his brilliant play. And yeah he works hard. Conditioning is not an issue. Hamstring problems early in his career? Sought out experts during the offseason to figure out the root cause then worked hard to address it. Not an issue since. Kid is constantly looking at ways to improve his game.
Does he need to better channel his passion? Sure and I believe he will. His teammates love him, this isn’t TO 2.0. For years this board whined about the lack of passion on this team. How we needed more passionate players, especially on offense, guys who despise losing. Well, we got one, and he’s a generational talent at WR. But he doesn’t fit neatly into some box so we’ll just trash the kid. He showed in that second matchup with Norman that he’s getting his emotions under control. But progress isn’t always linear. Tom Brady himself said he did similar things like the boat trip but had the good fortune of having social media not be an issue at the time.
Exactly this…Guys have cried for someone who gives a damn and now it’s too much. Dammed if you do, dammed if you don’t. The guy literally put the entire offense on his shoulders and many here are still ungrateful.
Finally got a hold of my scout guy and he says OJ Howard is Jimmy Graham with Jason Witten blocking ability. Lane Kiffen didn’t have a clue. All to be said, I still don’t think Reese will pull the trigger on a TE in the 1st Rd if Taco or Peppers is on the board. Unless Mac jumps on the draft room table, I just don’t see it. Plus given my guy’s scouting account of Howard at the Senior Bowl, he’ll be long gone by #23. He also said stay away from Fournette in the 1st Rd. Too many question marks.
Yeah, there seems to be a huge disconnect between what OJ did on the field at Alabama vs. the show he’s been putting on over the last few days. He might be this draft’s fast riser, and likely gone by pick #23 but I’m not concerned. He would be the only TE that I can see the Giants spending a first round pick on. I would take just about any of the others guys that have been touted in these parts over the next best TE in this class with the first rounder.