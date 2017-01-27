Will Giants Look for Backup QB in Free Agency or NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have many decisions to make during the offseason when it comes to free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft. While it isn't at the top of the priority list, the Giants will need to look for a backup quarterback seeing as they currently don't have one on the roster.
The Giants had two backup quarterbacks on the roster for the 2016 season in Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson. Both are unrestricted free agents and likely will hit the market, which gives the Giants a decision to make: do they grab a quarterback from free agency or the NFL draft?
Free Agency
Should the Giants look to free agency, there are only a few options that could be considered viable backup quarterbacks. Also, the Giants are essentially signing this player to backup spot and hoping that they never see the field in the regular season, because that would mean that Eli Manning got hurt.
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer could be an intriguing backup for Manning. He did well as a backup to Jay Cutler before fracturing his forearm on Oct. 20 against the Green Bay Packers.
In the four full games that Hoyer started in 2016, he threw for over 300 passing yards in each contest while throwing six touchdowns without an interception. Again, the Giants would be looking for him to never step on the field but they need to have a replacement plan in place.
Other names from free agency include Landry Jones, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. The Giants would likely look to the draft before signing any of them given their track record.
NFL Draft
Should the Giants skip free agency and look to the draft, the big names on the board won't be a selection for Big Blue. It would be foolish to spend a first round draft pick on a quarterback, seeing as the Giants have glaring needs at other positions.
Big names like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky won't be called when the Giants are on the clock but someone like a Davis Webb, who the Giants have already met with, could be a mid-round selection.
It doesn't seem like there is any specific plan of attack for the Giants in terms of how they will find their backup to Manning, but one thing is for sure, Big Blue will need to find someone to fill the spot before the 2017 season starts.
Love that picture above with Nassib. He looks like the dweeb who forgot to do his homework and is asking Eli “What did you answer for Question2? Yeah, I wrote the same thing.”
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/1/27/14412226/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-davis-webb-qb-cal-ny-giants-scouting-report-news-rumors
Again, David Webb being linked to the giants.
I looked up his picture and some highlight films and now I get it: he has a goofy big ear looking grin and seems to overthrow high on all his targets. I’m not sure this is what JR meant when told his scouts to find an Eli clone.
And he lost his job to Pat Mahomes at Texas Tech despite the fact that he was a starter there for a while. Sounds like someone worth a 5th or a 6th.
I’d pass. It would be a waste of a pick. Eli has 3 years left on his deal and barring a career ending injury or steep decline in play he’s cashing all those checks. Anybody drafted past the first round comes in on a 4 year deal. Meaning they’ll carry a clipboard for 3 years. Meaning, if they look like they could be a starter we’d have only 1 year of him on the cheap. You want to leverage QBs on a rookie deal. At the earliest I’m waiting until next draft to start looking at Eli’s replacement.
Besides, the odds of hitting on a franchise caliber signal caller outside of the first round is basically minuscule. Are there outliers? Sure. That’s what keeps teams and fans believing that maybe they will hit big.
I am not saying draft him but many media outlets say the giants have met with him and like him. I’ll give the kid this, he can sling it effortlessly.
I get it but plenty of teams are talking to plenty of prospects and I’m certain the people who cover those teams are writing about how that team likes this player and then their fans come on boards like we do and debate the same stuff we do. I just don’t put much stock into how “interested” we are in a player.
I recall JR saying something along the lines that when they don’t speak to a player it doesn’t mean they’re not interested, it usually means they’re satisfied with the scouting report and profile they have on the guy. A lot of times when they talk to players it’s to further flesh out their scouting report. It was something along those lines.
Outside the bit about not being able to pass accurately he seems fine.
a shiny nickel says Nassib is back at vet min
I’d bet on Josh Johnson being brought back as the backup over Nassib. By all accounts the staff really liked Johnson and he wants to come back.
I vote for neither. Johnson hasn’t attempted or completed a pass in the NFL for over 6 years. Since JR never hits on any of his picks past the 3rd round, why not gamble a 5th rounder and hope that it turns out to be the next Tyrod Taylor or Kirk Cousins.
Tyrod Taylor?
Dude is garbage.
As a backup QB, I’d take him over Nassib or Johnson any time of any day. He may be garbage but the current backups are fecal material pushed out of a rat with radiation poisoning.
Neither Taylor nor Cousins will lead their teams to a SB. They can start in this league, put up some nice numbers, even win some games, all of this is just enough to tempt you into thinking you can go all the way with this guy, but when push comes to shove they won’t put you over the top.
As a backup only. Why not spend a low draft pick and hope it pans out?
I’m fine with Johnson or some other vet min guy coming in for a year. If the Giants want to grab a developmental young guy late then I wouldn’t go higher than a 6th round pick and hope he can become a serviceable long term backup.
The Giants would be better off with that shiny nickel than they would be with Nassib.
I’m with Eric on THIS ONE…I’d PASS!!! IMHO it truly is a wasted pick. If we can agree on Eli getting 99.9% of the snaps for the next 3 years…then WHY would we draft a kid who will NEVER see any regular season action until Eli is ready to pack it in and then have only one year left on his rookie “cheap” contract to see if he can actually play or hopefully play well enough? At least Nassib knows the playbook/plays and WRs. No NFL team is going to offer Nassib much money or even a “sniff” at a starting opportunity!!!
I’d much rather resign him AFTER he learns that no other teams are willing to pay him what he wants, then resign him on the cheap. I’d never go looking for Eli’s future replacement until the 2018 draft. Its a waste of money. Even then whoever we draft would still basically sit on the bench for another 2 years..
And that’s absolutely NOT saying anything much for Nassib….I just think he would be the smartest and cheapest option at this point in Eli’s career.
Whoever is here for the next 3 years will NEVER get enough meaningful snaps or see the field during the regular season. He will only be pulling millions of pine splinters out of his butt…book it.
Re: moving up. As a general practice I’m not a fan of it unless you are moving to get a franchise player (a QB you truly believe in or an Odell type talent.) I would love to have someone like Foster on this team but it is just so expensive to move up 8+ slots. And there is always risk that any pick could bust. So if you get rid of your 2nd and the person you move up for doesn’t work out or is just ok to above average it is really setting you back.
Someone mentioned moving up 2 spaces would cost our 4th and 5th round. Our 4th is bumped to the end this year because we are idiots and went rogue with walkie talkies. So not sure it’s worth as much.
I was only referring to moving up in the 1st round in my post. In other rounds the cost is significantly less….although the last 2 times we did it we ended up with Collins and Nassib. Just a slight difference in talent level.
Am I the only one here that thinks tagging JPP is a foregone conclusion? No way they let him get away when they can have him for one more year at $15M. I mean we paid him $10M this year when the effects the accident would have on his play were unknown. Now they know he is legit and can get him for 1/2 – 1/3 of Eli’s remaining window. I predict he gets slapped with that tag 2/15/2017.
I’d tag him the second FA started. Players always cry about how it’s a business … then b1tch when the team behaves that way too. I’d tag him … non-exclusive just to see if someone would bite for 2 #1s … but also negotiate fairly. Keep it civil and professional.
Its 17 million to tag though.
He’ll pout and refuse to sign it for a while. See where negotiations go. You can always pull it until it has his signature.
And assuming we actually cut Jennings, Cruz, and Thomas we’ll have ~ $33 to play with. JPP getting $17 out of that is sizable. Sure, you could restructure some guys, ask others to take a pay cut but you have to bear in mind that OBJ, Collins and Richburg will all need to be paid soon too.
Isn’t it the average salary of the top 5 DE’s? That comes to $15M.
Exactly. And honestly JPP should be shooting for the moon. If he says in the media he is willing to take a little less money or will do anything he can to stay in NY he loses negotiating power with the Giants and every other team.
Unfortunately for him the franchise tag is part of the business of the NFL. I just don’t see them letting him go when they have the power to keep him and not let other teams throw $ at him (I checked the calendar and 2/15 is the first day teams can tag.)
Basically I agree with you West Coast Blue….but we did do extremely well trading up for Collins….however he was sitting there on day 2 at the start of the 2nd round so in THAT CASE…it wasn’t as costly. But I’d only make a big trade AFTER Eli is gone for the BEST QB in that years draft and then learn to live with him until he was proven to be a bust or a solid gem. If we are still picking in the mid 20′s position or higher in Eli’s last year, then it will be a tricky time for Giants fans as we try to select his replacement.
Not everyone pulls a “rabbit out of the hat” like the Cowboys did with picking Zak, plus have a top quality O-line at the same time to properly protect him. Could the Giants be THAT LUCKY 3 years from now???
There is a middle ground.. it doesn’t have to be either pulling a Dak or trading up in the 1st to draft a flavor of the month. There are a large number of capable QBs (Derek Carr, Bridgewater, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson) who were drafted in the middle rounds and played a few years to get to where they are.
Aaron Rodgers was a 1st round draft pick who was in discussion to go 1st overall and shockingly slid to Packers at like pick 23 or so.
I recall some draft guys saying during the draft process that if Russell Wilson were 6’2 instead of 5’11 he’d be a first rounder.
Carr was a potential late first rounder who went at the top of the second.
Call me when Bridgewater actually does something in this league.
My point is that none of these guys required trading up to the top 5 to draft. There are plenty of quality QBs who may be available late but the Giants must be willing to pounce when and if the opportunity is available. For example, if Pat Mahomes somehow miraculously fall to them in the second round and they don’t move on it, that’s not particularly a smart way to look at the future.
Laso, Bridgewater: ProBowler in his second year as a starter; won 11 games in his second year as a starter; 23 points per game in his second year. That’s pretty decent.
Chicago, the pro bowl is a joke. It is in no way indicative of who is really good or not. Year 2 star line for Bridgewater:
3231 yds passing 14tds and 9ints.
Basically, we’ve got a strong defense and an angry, well rested AP, don’t eff it up kid. He has a weak arm too. This is not the kind of QB who will or can drop a dime down the sideline in between the corner and safety like Eli did to Manningham. Bridgewater may not lose a lot of games for you but he won’t win many for you either.
Yes, that’s true….and possible. But do you think the Giants would ever be THAT lucky?