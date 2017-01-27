Will Giants Look for Backup QB in Free Agency or NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have many decisions to make during the offseason when it comes to free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft. While it isn't at the top of the priority list, the Giants will need to look for a backup quarterback seeing as they currently don't have one on the roster.
The Giants had two backup quarterbacks on the roster for the 2016 season in Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson. Both are unrestricted free agents and likely will hit the market, which gives the Giants a decision to make: do they grab a quarterback from free agency or the NFL draft?
Free Agency
Should the Giants look to free agency, there are only a few options that could be considered viable backup quarterbacks. Also, the Giants are essentially signing this player to backup spot and hoping that they never see the field in the regular season, because that would mean that Eli Manning got hurt.
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer could be an intriguing backup for Manning. He did well as a backup to Jay Cutler before fracturing his forearm on Oct. 20 against the Green Bay Packers.
In the four full games that Hoyer started in 2016, he threw for over 300 passing yards in each contest while throwing six touchdowns without an interception. Again, the Giants would be looking for him to never step on the field but they need to have a replacement plan in place.
Other names from free agency include Landry Jones, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. The Giants would likely look to the draft before signing any of them given their track record.
NFL Draft
Should the Giants skip free agency and look to the draft, the big names on the board won't be a selection for Big Blue. It would be foolish to spend a first round draft pick on a quarterback, seeing as the Giants have glaring needs at other positions.
Big names like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky won't be called when the Giants are on the clock but someone like a Davis Webb, who the Giants have already met with, could be a mid-round selection.
It doesn't seem like there is any specific plan of attack for the Giants in terms of how they will find their backup to Manning, but one thing is for sure, Big Blue will need to find someone to fill the spot before the 2017 season starts.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Brian Hoyer, Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Love that picture above with Nassib. He looks like the dweeb who forgot to do his homework and is asking Eli “What did you answer for Question2? Yeah, I wrote the same thing.”
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/1/27/14412226/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-davis-webb-qb-cal-ny-giants-scouting-report-news-rumors
Again, David Webb being linked to the giants.
I looked up his picture and some highlight films and now I get it: he has a goofy big ear looking grin and seems to overthrow high on all his targets. I’m not sure this is what JR meant when told his scouts to find an Eli clone.
And he lost his job to Pat Mahomes at Texas Tech despite the fact that he was a starter there for a while. Sounds like someone worth a 5th or a 6th.
I’d pass. It would be a waste of a pick. Eli has 3 years left on his deal and barring a career ending injury or steep decline in play he’s cashing all those checks. Anybody drafted past the first round comes in on a 4 year deal. Meaning they’ll carry a clipboard for 3 years. Meaning, if they look like they could be a starter we’d have only 1 year of him on the cheap. You want to leverage QBs on a rookie deal. At the earliest I’m waiting until next draft to start looking at Eli’s replacement.
Besides, the odds of hitting on a franchise caliber signal caller outside of the first round is basically minuscule. Are there outliers? Sure. That’s what keeps teams and fans believing that maybe they will hit big.
I am not saying draft him but many media outlets say the giants have met with him and like him. I’ll give the kid this, he can sling it effortlessly.
I get it but plenty of teams are talking to plenty of prospects and I’m certain the people who cover those teams are writing about how that team likes this player and then their fans come on boards like we do and debate the same stuff we do. I just don’t put much stock into how “interested” we are in a player.
I recall JR saying something along the lines that when they don’t speak to a player it doesn’t mean they’re not interested, it usually means they’re satisfied with the scouting report and profile they have on the guy. A lot of times when they talk to players it’s to further flesh out their scouting report. It was something along those lines.
a shiny nickel says Nassib is back at vet min
I’d bet on Josh Johnson being brought back as the backup over Nassib. By all accounts the staff really liked Johnson and he wants to come back.
I vote for neither. Johnson hasn’t attempted or completed a pass in the NFL for over 6 years. Since JR never hits on any of his picks past the 3rd round, why not gamble a 5th rounder and hope that it turns out to be the next Tyrod Taylor or Kirk Cousins.
Tyrod Taylor?
Dude is garbage.
The Giants would be better off with that shiny nickel than they would be with Nassib.
I’m with Eric on THIS ONE…I’d PASS!!! IMHO it truly is a wasted pick. If we can agree on Eli getting 99.9% of the snaps for the next 3 years…then WHY would we draft a kid who will NEVER see any regular season action until Eli is ready to pack it in and then have only one year left on his rookie “cheap” contract to see if he can actually play or hopefully play well enough? At least Nassib knows the playbook/plays and WRs. No NFL team is going to offer Nassib much money or even a “sniff” at a starting opportunity!!!
I’d much rather resign him AFTER he learns that no other teams are willing to pay him what he wants, then resign him on the cheap. I’d never go looking for Eli’s future replacement until the 2018 draft. Its a waste of money. Even then whoever we draft would still basically sit on the bench for another 2 years..
And that’s absolutely NOT saying anything much for Nassib….I just think he would be the smartest and cheapest option at this point in Eli’s career.