Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Out of Recent Silence: ‘I Hate Losing’

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. broke out of his recent silence on Thursday since losing to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round on Jan. 8. He hadn't spoke to reporters since the loss but told ESPN he's still getting over it.
Beckham Jr. ended his 2016 season with one of the worst games of his career. He had four catches for just 28 receiving yards and added three drops. Amid the storyline of the Miami trip, Beckham Jr. didn't have his best performance but that wasn't why he was upset.
"I hate losing," Beckham Jr. said on Thursday after the NFC's Pro Bowl practice. "Whether it's marbles, spades, blackjack, whatever it is."
Beckham Jr. is enjoying the Pro Bowl festivities ahead of the game on Sunday and participated in the "Skills Showdown" on Thursday, winning the "Drone Drop" challenge.
The 24-year-old has had a lot of time to think about the loss and give a self-critique. The three-time Pro Bowler intends to use the playoff loss, along with the entire season, as a learning point moving forward.
"You learn from it, you grow, you move on," Beckham Jr. said. "That's life. Life stuff happens. You get knocked down and you get back up. That's just always been my mentality. I'm not really fazed by anything. It's in the past. There's nothing I can really do about it now. You learn from it and you move on."
Despite all of the negativity surrounding the end of his third season, Beckham Jr. had himself another solid season. He finished with a career-high 101 receptions to go along with 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the third time in as many seasons that Beckham Jr. recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.
While many are still fixated on the Miami trip and the alleged hole he punched in the wall outside of the visitor's locker room at Lambeau Field, Beckham Jr. is looking to enjoy the Pro Bowl festivities, but that doesn't mean he isn't working on growing as a person.
"As you get older, you grow and mature and that should never stop," said Beckham Jr. "As soon as you stop growing, you're done living. I'll always be growing, forever learning, forever taking in advice from people I deeply respect."
No takers on this yet? Okay, well let me be the first:
Apparently, he doesn’t hat it enough to forge shirtless boat excursions the Monday before a playoff game.
“hate” and “forego” … man autocorrect.
Yeah but Chicago, dont you know he is the hardest worker on the team?
Blah blah blah, the view is wonderful from up on these high horses ;)
Get over the boat trip already. We don’t sniff 11 wins without his brilliant play. And yeah he works hard. Conditioning is not an issue. Hamstring problems early in his career? Sought out experts during the offseason to figure out the root cause then worked hard to address it. Not an issue since. Kid is constantly looking at ways to improve his game.
Does he need to better channel his passion? Sure and I believe he will. His teammates love him, this isn’t TO 2.0. For years this board whined about the lack of passion on this team. How we needed more passionate players, especially on offense, guys who despise losing. Well, we got one, and he’s a generational talent at WR. But he doesn’t fit neatly into some box so we’ll just trash the kid. He showed in that second matchup with Norman that he’s getting his emotions under control. But progress isn’t always linear. Tom Brady himself said he did similar things like the boat trip but had the good fortune of having social media not be an issue at the time.