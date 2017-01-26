Giants’ Eli Manning ‘Honored’ to Be Walter Payton Award Finalist

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year and it is not an award the 36-year-old takes lightly.
Widely known as the NFL's highest honor for work done off of the field, Manning was thrilled that he was named a finalist for the prestigious award. He was a finalist in 2015 but the award was given to Anquan Boldin.
"It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the New York Giants,” Manning told Giants.com earlier this week. “And to be one of the three finalists, along with Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen, two guys I have great respect for on and off the field. It’s truly an honor."
Fitzgerald and Olsen are the two other finalists for the award, which was established in 1970, recognizing excellence on and off of the field. It was named after former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.
Each nominates a player that they feel is most deserving of the award. For years, Manning has been involved in numerous charities and events but he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"You don’t do any of these charitable (works) or try to help people to get recognized,” Manning said. “You do it because you truly care and you want to make a difference in people’s lives and in our community. But to be recognized and know that people do notice your work is nice."
Throughout his career, Manning has always been greatly involved in the community and has been widely known as one of the good guys around the league. Even if he doesn't do it for the recognition, it is certainly deserved given how much he has given back.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Yesterday I talked about AHC/OC Tom Clements leaving the Packers. I wondered if he was a true buddy of Mac? But it seems that the fans in Green Bay are NOT very upset with him leaving.
Packers fans have the game grumbling as we do here: namely, that the Packers offense doesn’t work in today’s NFL and the only reason why they are successful is because of Rodger’s ability to improvise.
Hunter22 says:
January 27, 2017 at 11:46 AM
So if Peppers and O. J. Howard were still sitting there at the 20th pick in the 1st round this April….how many of you guys will be screaming for JR to trade up VS stay put at the 23rd spot and risk having BOTH of these guys being drafted by other teams?
—-
is Wormley still on the board?
I’ve seen numerous posts on different threads regarding Will Johnson. Many people keep saying he was signed to a 2 year deal and is part of the mix next season.
After the team placed him on IR they gave Will an injury settlement. How many weeks/how much money he’ll receive nobody knows. But it’s my understanding that injury settlements are agreements between players and teams spelling out compensation and other terms in which the two parties will immediately part ways so I don’t believe he’s part of the team any longer. I’d hope that the weeks/money they agreed upon was enough of a good will (no pun intended) gesture to show him they’d like another shot at him next season.
http://www.giants101.com/2016/09/03/new-york-giants-fb-will-johnson-not-eligible-to-return-in-2016/comment-page-2/
Looks like we didn’t release him with an injury settlement. He’s also still under contract per spotrac and they’re usually on the ball with this kind of thing.
It’s really hard to decide to trade up or not before we see what happens in FA, and who else is still on the board.
For instance, if JPP walks and Taco is still on the board or someone else like JuJu or a RB dropped, with Peppers and Howard still there at pick 20, you’re probably better off waiting and take whoever is available at the pick.
But if we resigned JPP, got a FA tackle, then it could be worth the extra picks to move up and grab who we want.
If you resign JPP and bring in say an Andrew Whitworth than you’re really nipping at the cap ceiling. Moving up in the 1st round is expensive. The guy you really want needs to fall within range that moving up isn’t cost prohibitive in terms of draft capital. You also have to figure that being close to the cap means a greater need of rounding out the roster with young, cheap, cost controlled depth. The kind you acquire later in the draft. Then player better be worth it.
If we retain JPP and if we get say Whitworth, then, if a Reuben Foster, for example is sitting there at say 11, I’d pick up the phone and see what the cost to move up would be.
JD
I honestly can’t see Wormley still being there at the 20th position, but god only knows!
YOU would pull the trade trigger if he were there….right?
yeah, i’d happily write his name on the card if he’s still there at 23
I have been hearing that Antonio Garcia LOT from Troy is rapidly going up the charts. He was first projects as early 2nd round. He is 6′ 6″/302 lbs. Outstanding pass blocker. He would still be there at the back of the draft pick 28+. Would we go nuts if JR traded DOWN to get him if Howard, Wormley and Peppers were gone ?
The Question – Reuben Foster … should he drop to the 10-12 range … should we make a play?
I feel he could raise the level of our defense to “elite”. I consider him the dream selection for us, and have said so more than once.
The deal would be expensive. It would be an additional 2nd AND an additional 3rd. This could probably be spread over two years. But it would be that steep. However … if … BIG IF … if they are 100% sold on him being the next great MLB then it’s worth it. This years 3rd … next years 2nd.
http://www.nationalfootballpost.com/2017-nfl-draft-preview-top-5-inside-linebackers/
Chris Wormley … I don’t see him as a first round pick. He’s good, but really lacks pass rush ability. And that’s the big factor that separates interior DLmen. This is why Malik McDowell will probably hear his named called a round earlier.