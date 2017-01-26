Giants’ Eli Manning ‘Honored’ to Be Walter Payton Award Finalist

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year and it is not an award the 36-year-old takes lightly.
Widely known as the NFL's highest honor for work done off of the field, Manning was thrilled that he was named a finalist for the prestigious award. He was a finalist in 2015 but the award was given to Anquan Boldin.
"It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the New York Giants,” Manning told Giants.com earlier this week. “And to be one of the three finalists, along with Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen, two guys I have great respect for on and off the field. It’s truly an honor."
Fitzgerald and Olsen are the two other finalists for the award, which was established in 1970, recognizing excellence on and off of the field. It was named after former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.
Each nominates a player that they feel is most deserving of the award. For years, Manning has been involved in numerous charities and events but he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"You don’t do any of these charitable (works) or try to help people to get recognized,” Manning said. “You do it because you truly care and you want to make a difference in people’s lives and in our community. But to be recognized and know that people do notice your work is nice."
Throughout his career, Manning has always been greatly involved in the community and has been widely known as one of the good guys around the league. Even if he doesn't do it for the recognition, it is certainly deserved given how much he has given back.
So Ronald Leary is leaving the cowboys….27 year old G….could take over for Jerry who is a FA.
How about him? That would be a nice inside line of Pugh-Richburg-Leary
According to PFT, Leary might get close to a Winters-like deal. Probably too rich for us.
I was thinking … always a dangerous pastime … but shouldn’t we have an award to counterpoint the Walter Payton Man of the Year one? Why not a Rae Carruth Father of the Year … or an Aaron Hernandez Humanitarian award? We’re missing an opportunity here.
Krow….
I first joined this site back in 2006 and during all this time, I’ve learned that I’ll never find a more “creative sense of humor” than YOURS!
LOL
From Roto … say goodbye to O.J. Howard . . .
“According to most observers, Alabama TE O.J. Howard has been the “most complete player” at Senior Bowl practices this week.
The game will be played this weekend. “He put on a show,” said ESPN’s Matt Bowen. And according to ESPN’s Todd McShay, “it was clear after the first practice” that Howard is the “best player here.” McShay projects Howard as a “top 20-25 pick” in the first round. Howard is a rocked-up 6’5/249 with long arms and massive hands. He was a bit underused in college, but most NFL personnel feel Howard can be an All-Pro. He has a sky-high ceiling as a playmaker at tight end.”
It was a nice thought … but this pretty much ends any shot we had at him.
Also from Roto … our great QB year …
“Based on “conversations with scouts and personnel executives,” USA Today’s Tom Pelissero came away from this week’s Senior Bowl believing UNC’s Mitch Trubisky is considered this year’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.
Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer both possess franchise quarterback talent, but Watson’s accuracy, mechanics, and durability are seen as concerns while Kizer got benched in 2016 and is expected to face questions about his passion for football. Trubisky made only 13 college starts, sitting his first two years behind non-prospect Marquise Williams at North Carolina. Needless to say, it’s a weak quarterback class.”
So if Peppers and O. J. Howard were still sitting there at the 20th pick in the 1st round this April….how many of you guys will be screaming for JR to trade up VS stay put at the 23rd spot and risk having BOTH of these guys being drafted by other teams?
April will be absolutely VOLCANIC around here at the very least….here we go again!
Moving up from #23 to #20 … according to the chart … would cost us a 4th and a 5th … or 4th this year … and a 4th next. That sort of thing.
But its still a good chance that at least 2 of those guys will be drafted early by teams that are QB DESPERATE. Sadly a lot of Giants fans never admit how lucky we have been because we haven’t needed to draft a QB in the first round since we got Eli. We need to HOPE that maybe 3 teams are QB desperate enough to pick a QB in the first round ahead of us and then have JR make a great pick. Does anyone here think that the Browns will select a QB with their first pick this year? I think they’ll trade the pick.
Villanova tackle Brad Seaton is a small-school riser . . .
http://www.nationalfootballpost.com/villanova-tackle-brad-seaton-is-a-small-school-riser/
“The 6-8, 310-pound New York native recently participated in the College Gridiron Showcase where he met with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.”
New York kid too. But we didn’t meet with him … because we’re set at tackle.
Krow….
I’m glad you brought that up. So at “THAT PRICE”….how many of you guys feel the Giants should make such a trade?